Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Insane Body In Scandalous Black Dress

Blond bombshell Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared an Instagram update with the outfit she wore to the Revolve Awards, and the look had her followers drooling.

In the snap, Rosie reclined in an ultra modern chair with angular arms and legs and a black cushion. The space she was in had wide-plank light wood floors, white walls, and a stunning portrait on the wall behind her in black and white. All eyes were on Rosie, though, in the scandalous gown she wore to the big event.

The neckline of the gown was a unique one, with pointed cups over her ample assets, and a spot in the middle where the bodice dipped low to show off a hint of cleavage. The dress clung to her toned body, and went all the way to the floor in the back. There was a large slit in the front, though, which meant that her mile long legs were on full display in the look. She bent one leg and extended the other as she lounged in the chair, posing in a way that flaunted her insane body.

With such a statement dress, Rosie opted to keep the accessories simple. She added a pair of dangling earrings, a silver bracelet, and a pair of sky-high black pointed toe stiletto heels. Her blond locks were done in a wavy style that added a casual vibe to the overall look. On the table beside her was an award, as well as a glittering silver clutch.

Rosie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the post received over 263,300 likes within just six hours. The blond bombshell even received a like from actress Jennifer Aniston.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and they didn’t seem to mind that the post was a paid partnership with Revolve, as Rosie clearly included on the post.

One fan called Rosie “too hot to handle.”

Another follower commented “Cute x legs for days.”

“Can you imagine looking this good,” another fan added.

One follower was obsessed with one particular part of Rosie’s body, and simply commented “legs” followed by a string of emoji, including fireworks and flame emoji.

When it comes to her clothing, Rosie seems to favor all black outfits. A few months ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell rocked a glittering black blazer and black pants combination with a black bra underneath for a super sultry look.