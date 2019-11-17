‘Shameless’ Star Shanola Hampton Shares Sweet Embrace With Jeremy Allen White

Shameless star Shanola Hampton took to her Instagram account less than 10 hours ago to share a snapshot featuring herself in a sweet embrace with her co-star Jeremy Allen White.

The snapshot appeared to be of the duo on the set of Shameless as film crew members with headphones around their necks were visible in the background.

Upon closer inspection, the photo was snapped inside of the Gallager home. The Gallagher’s television, their floral wallpaper, and the budget board that Debbie (Emma Kenney) constructed for Season 10 is also visible in the background behind the actor and actress.

The photo features Shanola standing behind Jeremy with her arms wrapped around him. One of her hands is resting on his chest while her other hand is resting on his shoulder. Hampton has her head nestled on Allen’s shoulder with her check pressed up against his as she flashes a huge smile with her pearly white teeth on display.

While Jeremy looks just as happy to be in a warm embrace with his co-star, he opted not to flash his teeth for the camera.

In the photo, Shanola is rocking a light denim jacket and Jeremy has on a plain black t-shirt with a big hole above the front pocket.

According to the caption of the sweet photo, Hampton opens up about how rare it is for her character and Jeremy’s character to be in a scene together.

Fortunately, Shanola revealed fans of Lip and V will get to see the duo interact in tomorrow night’s episode of Shameless.

Her followers quickly showered the photo with 35,000 likes and 138 comments.

“We need more!” One follower penned in a comment they chased with tons of exclamation points.

A second follower gushed: “Love these sweet moments.”

“Love you guys. Couldn’t imagine a world without shameless. Thank you for your outstanding performances,” A third follower added.

A fourth follower went a completely different direction with their comment as they wanted to discuss a character that was missing from the series

“Do you think we’ll ever see Svetlana again?! Also…what happened to her baby?! Would love to see the pre-nup having wreaked some havoc on her!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a scene featuring an interaction between Veronica and Lip isn’t the only thing Shameless fans are looking forward to seeing in tomorrow night’s episode. Fans are also eagerly waiting the return of Mickey and Ian.

Those with a subscription to the Showtime streaming service can check out Episode 2 of Season 10 just after midnight when the network drops it into their library.