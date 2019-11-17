‘Today Show’ Anchor Dylan Dreyer Criticized For Climbing A Ladder While Pregnant

Internet users had a lot to say about pregnant Dylan Dreyer climbing a ladder to paint her child's room.

Today Show anchor Dylan Dreyer is currently pregnant with her second child, who is expected to be born in January. Her husband, Brian Fichera, recently posted a video on Instagram of he and his wife painting firstborn son Calvin’s room. At one point, Dreyer can be seen on a ladder, which greatly upset some social media users, according to Today.

The video is set at high speed with Cheap Trick’s “Surrender” playing in the background. Dreyer, who is dressed in sweat pants, can be seen climbing to the top of a ladder to paint some of the higher up areas in the room, while her son watches excitedly.

While the clip seems to just be a fun family video, a few people in the comments section didn’t feel that Dreyer should be climbing up on the ladder at her stage of pregnancy. They pointed out that it would certainly not be a safe situation if she were to lose her balance and fall from such a height.

“Ok love u both but no more ladders. Not good if u lost balance which could happen!!” one person wrote.

“Eek! Dylan scaring me on that ladder,” another person said.

Dreyer responded to the criticism, saying that she was fully aware of what she was and was not capable of at this point in her pregnancy. She also said that she was bound and determined to get Calvin’s big boy room painted with the help of her husband, as she wrote in her comment.

Loading...

“Regarding the ladder discussion: as Cheap Trick says ‘mommy’s alright’. I know my limits and I had my mind set on Brian and me painting this room for Calvin. Call me stubborn, but I’m not stupid and I was very safe and secure. I’m very proud of us! And this video captures our pure happiness!”

Dreyer is 38-years-old and was ecstatic to find out that she was pregnant with her second child after having a difficult time conceiving. She and her husband desperately wanted to give Calvin, now 2-years-old, a sibling, but they previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dreyer was candid about her fertility struggles while on the Today Show and discussed her experience with IVF treatments. As much as she wanted another child, she knew it might not be in the cards for her. Thus, when she found out this past summer that she was expecting, she couldn’t have been more ecstatic.