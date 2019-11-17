Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Bodycon Leather Minidress On Instagram: ‘Little Black Dress Guide’

The Poosh CEO slayed the little black dress look in a sexy photo that racked up over 1 million likes.

Kourtney Kardashian delivered a lesson in fashion and elegance in her latest Instagram photo share. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself rocking a fabulous little black dress by Bottega Veneta — an ultra-sexy bodycon-fit number that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. The head-turning minidress was a leather design that fit her like a glove, emphasizing all of her jaw-dropping curves.

The reality TV personality and socialite completed the smoldering look with chic strappy sandals in a matching black color, which tied around her supple ankles in a Gladiator fashion. Her glam was also on point, as Kourtney donned a flawless smokey eye makeup that was in perfect tone with her attire. Aside from the bold dark eyeshadow, the KUWTK star also wore a matte nude lipstick that highlighted her plump lips. She sported contoured cheekbones for an extra edgy look.

The 40-year-old stunner showed off her dark tresses perfectly coiffed in loose waves. Her shiny locks were styled with a mid-part and framed her face, falling down her back and over her shoulder in a sinuous cascade. In a bid to let her spectacular outfit speak for itself, she opted to forgo any flashy jewelry and other types of accessories. All dolled up and dressed to impress, Kourtney struck a graceful pose for the camera, letting herself be photographed in a black glam chair that had her name written on the back.

The sizzling snap served to call attention to Kourtney’s lifestyle brand, Poosh. The gorgeous brunette playfully captioned the photo with a devil emoji and a red balloon emoji. In addition, the Poosh CEO offered to serve up a whole guide on LBD etiquette on her lifestyle website.

Kourtney looked nothing short of ravishing in the head-turning outfit. The leather minidress boasted a low-cut knotted neckline that lured the gaze toward her perky chest and put her deep cleavage front and center. The sleeveless garment also featured thick straps that beautifully framed her ample decolletage area, calling further attention to her busty assets.

The mother-of-four teamed up the steamy look with a scorching attitude. Sitting with her legs elegantly crossed and her hand gently resting upon her knee, Kourtney shot a sultry glance at the camera and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way. The seductive pose accentuated her hourglass curves, emphasizing both her narrow waistline and curvy hip. At the same time, her chiseled pins were also copiously showcased, as fans got an eyeful of her toned thighs and slender ankles.

The sexy pic was a major hit with Kourtney’s fans, racking up over 1 million likes. In addition, the photo brought followers to the comments section by the masses, with more than 4,400 people taking the time to leave a message for the Poosh entrepreneur.

Loading...

Among the people who commented on Kourtney’s photo was her sister Khloe Kardashian.

“And yet you still posted it lol,” penned Khloe, in a message that garnered 241 likes.

“For the love of @poosh,” replied Kourtney, tagging her sister in her post.

Brother Rob Kardashian also chimed in, leaving a short message that only read, “Hi,” followed by a kiss-mark emoji.