Ashanti Serves Up Major Attitude In Pink Bejewelled Fur Coat

Singer-songwriter Ashanti served up another 2000s-inspired look on Instagram that had her 5.2 million followers going nuts.

In the snap, Ashanti rocked a pink statement coat that was a total showstopper. The outside of the coat was covered in some type of bejewelled fabric that glittered under the lights. It had a bright orange and pink letter ‘A’ on one sleeve, giving it a customized vibe. On the inside, the coat appeared to be lined with a pink fur or faux fur material, which also extended to the collar. The voluminous furry collar contrasted with Ashanti’s dark locks perfectly.

She grasped one side of the jacket with one hand, which featured bold blue nails, and the other hung by her side. Ashanti’s bottoms weren’t visible, and a scandalous glimpse of her bare thigh was all that fans could see from her bottom half.

Given how bold the coat was, Ashanti opted to keep things simple with just one accessory, a pair of oversized hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek high ponytail that had some major volume and cascaded down her body. She opted for the same pink hues into her makeup look as well, selecting a nude glossy lip and soft pink eyeshadow paired with lush lashes. She stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face and served up some major attitude in the picture.

She talked about “cuffin season” in the caption, a reference to a song by rapper Fabolous that has several lyrics all about Ashanti, and references several of her hits. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sassy post. The post received over 57,500 likes within just three hours from her eager Instagram followers.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower the singer-songwriter with praise.

“That jacket is life!!!!!!!” one follower said, loving the bold look.

“Who makes this jacket?!” another fan questioned, desperate to get her hands on her very own.

Another follower simply said “@ashanti you inspire me so much” followed by a string of praise hand emoji.

One fan called Ashanti a “beautiful queen” in the comments section.

The overall vibe of the post was similar to a snap that Ashanti shared yesterday, which had a 2000s feel. In that sizzling hot snap, Ashanti wore a ripped white tank that had a low neckline and was tied up at the waist, and white bottoms that were likewise tied by her voluptuous hips. The overall look emphasized her hourglass physique and had a total throwback vibe.