Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Reveals Health Scare During Concert With Oxygen Mask Photo

Justin Bieber reached out to Noah Cyrus to make sure that she was okay.

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of “Can’t Be Tamed” singer Miley Cyrus, got sick during a recent concert and had to leave the stage. According to E! News, the 19-year-old musician was performing at the at the 2019 Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City when an unspecified health issue put an abrupt end to her performance.

On Saturday, the “Live or Die” singer took to Instagram to apologize to her fans for having to cut her set short. She revealed that she had to run off the stage and vomit before she performed her last song. Noah Cyrus didn’t say what caused her to get sick, but she shared a photo of medical personnel treating her after she left the stage.

In the snapshot, Noah is wearing a sports bra and sweatpants. She’s sitting in a chair with one leg propped up on a table, and an EMT is administering oxygen to her by placing an oxygen mask over her mouth and nose.

Noah Cyrus’ Instagram post about her health scare was soon flooded with messages from worried fans, including Justin Bieber.

“Hope ur okay.. check ur dm,” Justin wrote.

In her Instagram stories, Noah acknowledged the “I Don’t Care” singer’s concern, and she revealed what Justin had DM’ed her; it was a throwback photo of the two of them posing together.

“Ope suddenly im [sic] better,” Noah wrote in response to Justin Bieber’s cute snapshot. “Thanks king.”

She also proved that she was feeling well enough to stay active on social media by sharing a photo that was taken during her Corona Capital Festival performance, writing that it captured a moment “before she yakked.” She included three vomiting emoji with that image.

Noah Cyrus’ post received over 266,000 likes from concerned fans over the span of two hours, and many of them took to the comments section to send Noah their well wishes and let her know that they were thinking about her.

“I hope you’re ok babe,” wrote one of her followers.

“Sending love and healing lovely,” another remarked.

Loading...

“Pls rest @noahcyrus I really want you to stay healthy,” commented a third concerned fan.

“Noah goes hard for her fans. Keep killin it,” read a fourth response to her post.

Noah Cyrus’ health scare comes just days after her older sister underwent vocal cord surgery. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley’s latest procedure was unrelated to the tonsil surgery that she had to undergo last month after suffering from tonsillitis. The pop star will reportedly have to remain silent for weeks while she recovers. She’s also gone silent on social media; Miley hasn’t posted anything on her Instagram account since she came home from the hospital last weekend.