Lindsey Pelas’ Cleavage Is Hard To Ignore In Curve-Hugging Blue Dress

Lindsey Pelas likely sent several hearts aflutter when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she’s rocking a curve-hugging blue dress. The slinky belted dress features a large keyhole neckline that gives her 9 million followers a great view of her cleavage. It’s made all the more alluring by Lindsey’s seductive pose.

The model, who describes herself as “genetically gifted,” accessorized her look with simple gold earrings and accentuated her natural beauty with a soft, glamorous makeup look. She also wore her golden hair straight and it falls to her waist.

“Whole lotta woman,” she wrote in the caption.

Lindsey also revealed that the dress is by a fashion brand from Australia called Love Nookie. She didn’t reveal the name of the design, however.

The photo has accumulated close to 50,000 likes and over 670 comments in an hour. In those comments, fans marveled at Lindsey’s physically attractiveness.

Some of those comments came from fellow models.

“Whole lot of beauty,” wrote Dolly Castro, a Nicaraguan bombshell with 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

Her non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“Definitely more than a handful,” one fan wrote.

Although Lindsey’s other physical features are dominating the photo, one admirer focused on her eyes.

“Magnificent in blue,” another fan added. “Makes your eyes really pop!”

One commenter got very effusive in their praise and appeared to be baring their soul to her.

“A whole lot of southern goddess,” they wrote. “Most gorgeous woman gods ever created from all the natural beauty to those amazing eyes. Wife goals. I’d marry you in a heartbeat Lindsey P.”

Loading...

But a lot of her followers shared more generic expressions of admiration for her beauty.

“You look absolutely fabulous and gorgeous,” a fourth fan wrote.

Lindsey is likely used to getting this type of attention thanks to the stunning posts she shares on Instagram. As The Inquisitr noted, she got similarly enthusiastic comments when she posted a photo of herself late last month.

She’s dressed more casually than in the most recent photo on her page. In this previous photo, she’s braless and wearing a tiny white crop top that, short enough to reveal a sliver of her underboob. She paired the top with a pair of distressed blue jeans and isn’t wearing any makeup or jewelry,

In the caption, Lindsey revealed that the jeans were from Fashion Nova. The photo currently has more than 200,000 likes and over 2,5000 people have commented on the photo.