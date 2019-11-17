Hannah Brown & ‘Bachelor’ Besties Demi Burnett & Heather Martin Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies As ‘Weirdos Unite’

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown took some time on Friday to reflect back on a fun trip with her The Bachelor besties and she shared some glimpses of the fun they had via her Instagram page. Hannah is quite busy this week rehearsing for her upcoming performances for Week 10 of Dancing with the Stars, but it was a trip she took with Demi Burnett and Heather Martin not long ago that had her smiling the other day.

The trio of photos that Hannah shared in this new Instagram post showed her having a blast with Demi and Heather during a trip to the El Dorado resort in the Riviera Maya area of Mexico. In these photos, The Bachelorette star is wearing a white bikini that shows off her fabulous figure. As it happens, this isn’t the first photo from this excursion she has shared with her Instagram fans.

The trip to Mexico that the trio of Bachelor ladies took clearly was a blast for the group. In the photos Hannah shared, the three are wearing sunglasses and bikinis as they embrace the sunshine, blue skies, and clear ocean water together.

The first photo in Hannah’s new post shows the ladies all making faces or sticking their tongues out in a close-up shot. The second snap shows Demi, Hannah, and Heather wearing snorkeling gear and life jackets, standing on the edge of the boat. It looks as if this is probably pre-snorkeling and the gals are all smiles.

The final photo from The Bachelorette star’s post is a full-length shot of the women hugging and mugging together. While Hannah is still wearing her white bikini and showcasing her chiseled abs along with a bit of cleavage, Demi went with a more unique suit. She chose a black-and-pink ensemble with high-waisted bikini bottoms and a criss-cross top that allows a peek at her cleavage.

Heather, who The Bachelor fans will remember as the contestant who had never been kissed before doing Colton Underwood’s season, looked long and lean in a black-and-white patterned bikini.

Hannah noted that she missed her “weirdo” pals and wanted to go back to Mexico with them. Heather jokingly commented about having weirdos unite and nearly 290,000 of The Bachelorette star’s 2.5 million fans liked this post. More than 300 people commented on this adorable post as well.

“You all are soo cute,” noted one fan of The Bachelor trio.

“I want to know the Hannah Brown workout… girl you slay,” praised another follower.

“Love y’all so much!!! soooo beautiful,” added another supporter.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” remarked someone else.

This past year has been a wild one for Hannah Brown, having done The Bachelor last winter, The Bachelorette last spring and now Dancing with the Stars this fall. She has admitted at times that she has struggled with the intensity of all of this, but it looks like this post was all about appreciating the positives that have come from her crazy year.