Kevin Hart Shares His Workout Routine And Talks About His Healing Progress Since His Accident

Kevin Hart sustained serious injuries after a car accident and is now in the process of recovering.

Earlier this year, comedian Kevin Hart was in a major car accident that caused him to sustain serious injury to his back. He is now in the process of regaining his strength and recovering. On Saturday, he shared his current workout routine on Instagram and spoke about what progress he’s making, according to TMZ.

In the video clip, Hart is seeing lifting dumbbells and doing shoulder presses, exercise ball planks, loose strap lat pulls, dumbbell squats, dumbbell single-arm rows, among other exercises. He appears to be working out in with his personal trainer in a private gym. The comedian looks visibly strained in some portions of the clip, but otherwise appears to be getting back to his normal, athletically fit self.

While Hart has been known to always be joking around, his caption in this post was quite serious yet uplifting. He doesn’t shy away from the fact that it has been a rough journey over these last few months and he doesn’t expect to immediately get back into the shape he was in prior to the accident. However, he is committed and determined to do the best he can and continue pushing himself forward.

“I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within…it’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what your are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach. A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need….you just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle.”

As the comedian fights to recover from his injuries, he’s shared reflections and updates through social media. He’s also spoken about how the accident strengthened his faith in God and his appreciation for his family.

Hart’s accident occurred in Los Angeles during the early morning hours of September 1 of 2019. He was a passenger in a Plymouth Barracuda. The driver was going at dangerously high speeds down a winding road when they lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle struck a fence and careened down a gully, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The impact was so severe that the top of the luxury vehicle was crushed.

While Hart was able to get out of the totaled car on his own, his injuries were severe and he later had to go to the hospital.