Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Republicans Are ‘Beclowning’ Themselves By Protecting Donald Trump

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York suggested that Republican lawmakers are making fools of themselves by defending President Donald Trump, reports HuffPost.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, Republicans are trying to protect their careers and defend Trump at the same time, and it is not going well.

“They’re really beclowning themselves at this point trying to somehow find a way to both preserve their careers and their futures while protecting this president.”

“And [that’s] not possible and they’re going with the latter,” she added.

Since the beginning of the impeachment process, Republicans in the United States Congress have defended Trump, alleging that the Democratic Party is spreading baseless accusations in order to remove the president without voting him out of office.

The congresswoman also argued that the “stakes” are high with Trump in the White House, stating that the president needs to be held accountable for his behavior or the rule of law in the country will be eroded.

Trump’s actions, according to Ocasio-Cortez, are a “threat to the republic and to the order of American society,” and “if we don’t hold this accountable, then we really erode rule of law in the United States Of America.”

The Democrat also weighed in on leaked emails which suggest that White House adviser Stephen Miller, who is in charge of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, is a white nationalist.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, as long as Miller is in the White House, official immigration policy will become more “fascistic,” putting lives of thousands of immigrants in danger.

“If we have a white nationalist at the helm of U.S. immigration policy, it means that U.S. immigration policy will become increasingly more fascistic and we cannot allow that to be us,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez is leading a campaign to force Miller to resign, and she has described him as a white nationalist.

According to House Democrats, Trump committed an impeachable offense when he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate one of his main political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

House Democrats’ claims are based on a complaint filed by an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, who claims Trump threatened to cut military aid to Ukraine unless Biden and his son, Hunter, are investigated.

According to legal experts such as Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, the president’s actions amount to bribery and extortion, and House Democrats have a strong case.

Trump has pushed back against the accusations, maintaining that he did nothing wrong during his contacts with the Ukrainian government.