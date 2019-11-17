Khloe Kardashian Gets Put In The Middle Of Sisters Kim And Kourtney’s Latest Fight On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian will be at the center of sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s fight over their daughters’ joint birthday party.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim and Kourtney decided to join forces for daughters North West and Penelope Disick’s birthdays. The sisters fell into a disagreement over the theme of the party. While they could agree that the girls could have a Candyland theme, Kourtney wanted to have gluten and dye-free snacks at the event. Kim disagreed with Kourtney’s vision, which prompted them both to argue and, inevitably, consult with Khloe about the matter.

According to Ok!, Kim was the first to call Khloe. The Skims CEO called Khloe while she and Kourtney were shopping at a vintage clothing store. Kim told Khloe how “insane,” she thought Kourtney was and said that her ideas were “so not my vibe.” Soon after, Kourtney called Khloe to vent about the situation. The Poosh founder shared with her sister that the argument with Kim got so bad for her, that she didn’t think that she would even want to have the Candyland theme anymore. She expressed to Khloe that she wasn’t interested in having a party that was “full of junk” for her daughter’s big day.

After being at the center of both of her older sisters, Khloe shared in her confessional how she had no interest in being caught in the middle of her sister’s disputes. She shared that, after being accused of purposely butting into their arguments, the mother-of-one tried desperately not to be the mediator of their arguments again.

“It’s really ironic. Last big sister fight, Kourtney was calling me the meddler and said I was stirring the pot and I’m always in the middle,” Khloe explained in the clip.

Khloe also shared that, in the last fight between Kendall Jenner and Kourtney, she was accused of making the issue between them worse than it actually was. Kendall and Kourtney ended up throwing potatoes at Khloe in a staged fight, which was something she wanted to avoid this time around.

Fans of KUWTK have seen Kim and Kourtney fight with each other on numerous occasions over the years. Khloe revealed in the clip that she thinks the fights between Kim and Kourtney are rooted in something deeper than what appears on the surface.

“I feel like they’re always fighting about something a lot deeper than what they’re really fighting about,” Khloe reveals.

The sisters ultimately held the party for their daughters earlier this year. The two cousins wore bright outfits as their family and friends celebrated them. Photos from the event were shared on Poosh’s website and Instagram page.