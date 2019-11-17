‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks A Revealing Fendi Look In Quartet Of Bikini Snaps

Brunette Instagram bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko presented a big challenge to her social media followers on Saturday afternoon by asking them to pick a favorite out of four new sexy bikini snapshots. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” showcased her insane hourglass figure in the jaw-dropping ensemble and her fans wasted no time in showing their love for the look.

Kvitko wore the same visor and bikini for each of the four photos she shared, but each snap showed her in a slightly different pose. The 24-year-old Instagram influencer chose to go with all Fendi apparel for this particular photoshoot and she left fairly little to the imagination.

Anastasiya wore a silver Fendi visor over her long, brunette hair that was styled in loose waves that cascaded down over her shoulders. The bikini Kvitko wore was also from Fendi and the triangle top and string-tie bottoms barely covered the model’s most essential assets.

The first photo showed the model sitting on the edge of a pool with her feet in the water. She played with her hair and gazed off in the distance while flaunting plenty of cleavage, her slim waist, and her curvy hips. The second photo focused on Kvitko’s infamous derriere. The Instagram influencer is proud of her curvy backside and this bikini made it quite easy for her to show it off.

The third and fourth pictures featured Anastasiya in different positions and poses. In her caption, she asked which one was everybody’s favorite.

Anastasiya’s Saturday afternoon Instagram post was closing in on 100,000 likes within the first five hours after she had shared it. More than 2,000 of Kvitko’s 10.2 million followers added comments as well as they tried to pin down a favorite shot from the quartet of looks.

“Why do we have to choose? They’re all good,” noted one fan who added a handful of fire emoji at the end of his comment.

“All my queen you are perfect,” detailed another impressed follower.

“Not much words to Describe how nice and beautiful you looks, simplemente hermosa,” wrote another of Kvitko’s fans who incorporated a touch of Spanish to capture his thoughts on the model’s beauty.

“Everything is perfect,” remarked someone else who added a peach emoji to pay tribute to Anastasiya’s booty.

Whether Anastasiya Kvitko reveals plenty of skin as she did in this set of photos, or covers up in a sultry catsuit as she did in another recent post, her millions of fans go wild over her curvy physique and sultry vibe. Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” never leaves people waiting too long for another post and some might wonder how she will manage to top this Saturday look.