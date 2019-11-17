Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Sizzles In Low-Cut Black Suit

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd surprised her 5.9 million Instagram followers with a double Instagram update featuring the chic look she wore to the Revolve Awards.

In the first snap in the double update, Romee sat on a concrete ledge with greenery behind her. Her legs were slightly spread and her arms were clutched between them, as she slouched slightly in a chic pose for the camera. Romee’s blond locks were slicked back in a chic style that allowed her hair to flow while also keeping it away from her face. She kept her makeup simple, going for flawless skin with a hint of highlighter, neutral eyes, and a bold pop of color on her lips. She rocked a black suit that looked incredible on her lean physique. The suit jacket had a leather belted detail at the waist to add some more curves into the outfit, and the top was low-cut.

Romee followed up the first snap with a second picture, with a slightly different feel to it. In the second shot of the series, Romee sat in the same spot, still with her legs spread on the concrete ledge. However, rather than striking a serious high fashion pose, she allowed a smile to grace her face. Her face lit up as she flashed a huge grin and tucked a bit of hair behind her ear. The alternate angle showed just how low-cut her suit was, as a hint of cleavage peeked out of the deep v-neck neckline. Romee’s legs looked impossibly long and lean in her suit pants, and the overall look was simple yet striking.

The shot was taken at The West Hollywood EDITION, a hotel that Romee has taken pictures at before. She revealed in the caption that she spent a long time deliberating between the two snaps, with a friend favoring the second shot while she herself favored the first.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Don’t know about the pictures but that suit was the best choice!!!!!” one follower said.

“Unbelievably gorgeous,” another fan added.

“You are perfect in both,” one fan said.

Another follower commented “ahh! You are so pretty! Hope the awards went well and you enjoyed them.”

The suit was a different vibe from many of Romee’s previous outfits. Just a few days ago, the blond bombshell rocked a scandalously short mini dress paired with flat black boots and a flowing ponytail for a casual day in Beverly Hills.