Wendy Williams Thinks Jason Momoa Should Have Been ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive’

John Legend won 'People Magazine's' 'Sexiest Man Alive' title but Wendy Williams doesn't agree.

Musician John Legend was recently given the coveted title of People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2019. While many people clearly think he deserves the honor, television host Wendy Williams disagrees with this decision. During a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the star revealed that she thought Jason Momoa should have been given the honor, according to Yahoo News.

The primary reason that Williams did not think that Legend deserved the award was because of his size. She voiced her opinion that Legend is small in stature and not necessarily as masculine as other men who were considered a ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. She far preferred Momoa who is known for being extremely tall and buff, because he thought that he would be able to better protect her in the case of an emergency.

Williams said that while is not typically a fan of facial hair, she believes that Momoa encapsulates a lot of what she’s looking for in a man. She even went as far as to say that she probably weighs more than Legend does.

“When I think about a sexy man, I’m not thinking John Legend. The first thing I think of is that I weigh so much more than him. If we were walking down the street and somebody wanted to spray me with a water gun, I need a man that’s going to punch someone in the face. You know what I mean? If I’m not quite feeling right after leaving the club, I need a man to throw me over his shoulder and say, ‘Come on girl.’ John is not that guy.”

While Williams is not necessarily a big fan of Legend’s, she did take the time to congratulate him for winning. Nevertheless, she did point out that the whole concept of the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title is a bit bizarre. After all, it is hard to name one individual who encapsulates what it means to be ‘sexy’, which is something that many people have varying opinions on.

Loading...

Legend is 40-years-old and married to model Chrissy Teigen. The pair share two children together, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens.

When he found out he won the title of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, Legend admitted he was excited but also slightly nervous because of the pressure, according to The Inquisitr. However, he was pleased to have finally impressed his wife Teigen, who was thrilled about her husband winning.