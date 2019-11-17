‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Rocks Sheer Lingerie In Revealing New Post

Kindly Myers‘ most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest and most revealing one yet. As those who follow the Playboy model on social media know, the blond bombshell is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide range of outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and even lingerie. In the latest image that was shared, the model had fans’ jaws dropping to the floor.

In the snapshot, the model could be seen posing in front of a framed photo with a bull. Fittingly, Kindly referenced the bull in the caption of the image and directed fans to a link in her bio so they could head to her website. Kindly struck a pose in profile for the shot, sitting on her booty and leaning on one hand while she playfully grabbed her top with the other. The stunner wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Myers had her gorgeous body on full display while clad in a brown lingerie set. On top, the model rocked a sheer bra that featured white fabric underneath to cover her chest area. The bottoms of the set left little to the imagination, showing off the tattoos on her sides and hips. Also on display was the stunner’s toned and tanned booty.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the social media sensation a ton of attention from her fans, racking up more than 16,000 likes in addition to over 200-plus comments. Many of the model’s fans took to the photo to rave over her killer figure while countless others gushed over her beauty. A few more followers had no words and decided to express their feelings using emoji instead.

“No bull. Really gorgeous pic of you Kindly,” one follower commented on the stunning photo.

“You will be my love forever,” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“So gorgeous and sexy! No bull!,” another social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Myers shared another insanely sexy snapshot for fans on her popular Instagram page, this time while she was clad in a black swimsuit with a revealing thong. Like the most recent photo that was shared on her profile, this one earned Myers more than 18,000 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments.