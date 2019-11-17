‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Looks Stunning With High Ponytail In Glam Video

Blond bombshell Camille Kostek surprised her Instagram followers with a video in which she showed off the beauty look she rocked at the Revolve Awards.

In the video, Camille posed in front of a pale blue wall and music was playing in the background. Her blond locks were pulled up into a sleek high ponytail with some major volume. The hair was sleek and smooth from her hairline to the crown of her head, where the ponytail started. Her glam squad teased the top of her ponytail until it had volume and flipped out the bottom. While ponytails often have movement, this particular style didn’t move much when Camille switched her position. According to her caption, she requested a “Polly Pocket pony” from her glam squad, and that’s exactly what she got.

Her makeup look was glowing and flawless, with a swipe of highlighter illuminating her cheeks and forehead. Her brows were strong and framed her eyes perfectly, and she did her eye makeup with neutral tones that made her eyes pop. She rocked a soft peachy-pink shade on her lips and had fun flirting with the camera as she fluffed the end of her ponytail.

For the occasion, Camille rocked a nude and silver dress that had a ton of delicate embellishments, from sequins to small beads. Her full outfit wasn’t visible in the video, only the portion from the bust up, but it seemed to have a figure-hugging fit. Camille tagged her glam squad in the caption, and obviously loved the look she rocked to the red carpet event.

Camille’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sassy ponytail, and the video racked up over 56,700 views within just five hours.

Her fellow model, the voluptuous Hunter McGrady, called Camille a “real life Barbie” in the comments section.

Another fan said “probably my favorite look of yours to date! Absolute [fire emoji].”

Most of her fans seemed to absolutely love the look and told her so in the comments section.

“The glam team always delivers,” one fan added.

Another fan simply said “Camille Kostek. Serving looks all day every day.”

Camille looks stunning in snaps where she’s the only focus, but she’s also not afraid to get cozy with her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski. As The Inquisitr reported, the duo took a snap together while attending an event, with Camille looking like a total bombshell and Rob looking dapper in a white shirt and blue checkered blazer.