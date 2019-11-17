Tristan Thompson Reportedly Won’t Give Up On Winning Khloe Kardashian Back, 10 Months After Their Split

Tristan Thompson is reportedly not ready to say goodbye to his romance with Khloe Kardashian just yet.

According to E! News, although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ended her relationship with Thompson back in February, the NBA star has yet to get the message that they are over. A source revealed to the outlet that, even if Kardashian only wants to have a co-parenting relationship with Thompson, he still wants more from her. The source also said that Thompson is aware of the pain he caused his ex, but is still hopeful that she would be willing to give him a second chance.

“Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back,” the source revealed, adding that he is currently doing so by “sending Khloe gifts and flattering her with compliments.”

The outlet also shares that, since their breakup, Thompson has had a change of heart. The Cleveland Cavaliers player reportedly wants to be the best partner possible for Kardashian, and wants to start fresh in their relationship.

“He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He’s trying to make up for it,” the source said.

Thompson has been showing Kardashian plenty of affection both privately and publicly. In addition to her gifts, Thompson has also shouted out to the Revenge Body host on Instagram. The athlete shared how proud he was of baby True’s mom for winning a People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Star. Thompson reposted a photo of Kardashian in her award show outfit and gushed over his ex, saying he was “so proud” of the work she has done on both Revenge Body and KUWTK.

While Thompson is reportedly trying to win her back, Kardashian isn’t interested at the moment. Although she is happy that they have reached a “peaceful place” in their relationship, she reportedly hopes that she and Thompson will only do what’s best for True, and isn’t willing to give Thompson another chance. She does, however, reportedly hope that he will be a part of her upcoming holiday events, including a “magical Christmas” for her baby girl.

Thompson and Kardashian began dating in 2016. The couple faced difficult times during their relationship, including Thompson’s alleged infidelity. The pair broke up for good after Thompson was seen canoodling with Jordyn Woods at his Los Angeles home.

According to Woods, Thompson kissed her, and they didn’t do anything more.