Karrueche Tran Stuns In A Cow-Print String Bikini

Karrueche Tran posed for a mirror selfie that received rave reviews from her Instagram followers.

Karrueche Tran just proved that she can pull off one of the most unusual animal prints. On Saturday, the Claws star took to Instagram to share a bikini selfie with her 9.2 million followers, and many of them had enthusiastic responses to the wild picture.

In her latest social media snapshot, the gorgeous model and actress is posing in a string bikini featuring a black-and-white print, much like the markings on Holstein-Friesian dairy cows. The two-piece bikini has a tiny triangle top that shows off plenty of Karrueche’s flawless décolletage. The bottoms dip down low in a U-shape, thanks to the way the garment’s thin black strings sit up high on her slender hips. A flash of her shapely thighs is all that can be seen of her legs, which are slightly spread apart.

Karrueche is holding up a phone, making it evident that her swimsuit photo is a mirror selfie. A glass shelf is attached to the mirror, and part of her toned washboard stomach is hidden behind it, including her belly button. She’s posing with her free hand on the side of her head, and she’s leaning against a stone wall. Natural light is coming in through a small window beside her, make her smooth skin glow. Karrueche appears to be wearing minimal makeup, and she has her hair pulled back.

Karrueche Tran wasn’t on the set of a photoshoot when she snapped her selfie; it was clearly taken inside a house. However, she added a touch of glam and opulence to her monochrome beach ensemble by wearing a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings as accessories. She also rocked two slender chain necklaces around her neck.

Karrueche’s bikini snapshot had one famous fan; “When You Look At Me” singer Christina Milian responded to it with a row of half a dozen heart-eye emoji. Many of Karrueche’s followers couldn’t resist making cow jokes, with quite a few of them writing the words “moo” and “got milk?” in the comments section of her post. It was also peppered with quite a few cow emoji as well.

“What in the holy cows,” remarked one of Karrueche’s followers.

“I want milk now,” another commented.

Numerous others shared their admiration for the actress’ incredible figure.

“Looking really hot in that bathing suit,” wrote one fan.

“Looking great baby,” remarked another admirer.

Yet another fan dubbed her a “cow girl.”

Karrueche Tran might not need to pose in an exotic location to take a great bathing suit photo, but The Inquisitr previously reported that her Instagram followers had very positive responses to the recent swimwear snapshots that she took during a trip to the Bahamas.