Instagram Bombshell Anna Katharina Lifts Low-Cut Tank Top To Reveal Chiseled Abs In Sultry New Photo

Anna Katharina gave her 1 million Instagram followers a treat on Friday when she popped up on the social media platform rocking a cleavage-baring low-cut gray tank top and extremely ripped jeans. She’s wearing her long golden tresses down past her shoulders as she stares into the distance. But most of her fans were likely focused on her midsection. In the photo, the blonde bombshell is lifting up the hem of the top to reveal her sculpted abs, a sight that likely stopped more than a few of her followers in their tracks.

Although her taut abdominal muscles are pretty eye-catching, she didn’t focus on them in her caption. Instead, she talked about her eviscerated jeans.

“Can you imagine wearing these jeans to a family gathering,” she asked.

A couple of people who seem to be related to Anna popped up in the comments section to speculate about how older family members would react to the barely-there denim pants.

“Can’t wait to hear what grandma will say about them at Thanksgiving,” one of those Instagram users wrote. Another one of Anna’s presumed relatives said they wanted “dibs” on them for the family’s Thanksgiving meal.

Many other commenters focused on the jeans as well with lots of speculation on how they’d impact a family gathering. Most said that the reception to them would not be positive.

But a lot of the other commenters focused on complimenting the overall beauty of the photo in front of them.

“Awww love this picture and the glow is [fire emoji]” one person wrote.

“Gahhh Could you be any more gorg?!” another fan added before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Omg you’re so hot,” a fourth admirer simply said.

As of writing, the photo has accumulated over 20,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

Loading...

Anna has rocked distressed jeans in an Instagram photo before, but they weren’t as thoroughly ripped as the ones she showed off on Saturday. In a post she created on October 11, she’s wearing pants that are more stylishly torn on the legs. In the photo, she’s pulling down the jeans to flaunt the pink bikini bottoms that she’s wearing underneath.

Just like her most recent photo, the caption of this photo is very tongue-in-cheek.

“You need to sneeze but make it fashion,” she wrote, a reference to the expression on her face in the photo.

The photo currently has almost 20,000 likes and 272 people have commented on the post thus far.