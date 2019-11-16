‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Discusses ‘Low’ With Stassi Schroder

Vanderpump Rules fans are well aware of the rift between Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroder, despite the friendship’s breakdown not playing out on television yet. Season 8 will show the two women drifting apart, while Katie Maloney-Schwartz will also be thrown into the mix. While the reason behind the friends’ breakup might not be known to fans, they might find comfort in knowing Kristen isn’t really sure what happened either. The clothing designer caught up with Entertainment Tonight while attending the Charlie’s Angels premiere earlier this week. Kristen was asked about her feud with Stassi and Katie, a question she’s been bombarded with from all angles lately.

“It’s no surprise that we hit a low,” Kristen admitted.

“I feel like we’ve been friends for 10 years, family basically, my sisters, and with that comes up and downs. We’re definitely at a down right now, so we’ll kind of just see where it goes. My POV is I’ll love them always and forever and support everything that they do.”

Kristen is looking for some sort of answer as to what went wrong in her friendships, and she hopes to find out alongside the viewers.

“You’ll see it on the show, but I don’t really have an answer. So hopefully I’m given one.”

Things definitely appear to be worse between Kristen and Stassi as opposed to her relationship with Katie. The two women attended the People’s Choice Awards together with the Vanderpump Rules cast this past Sunday, sans Stassi.

“I was with Katie last night at the People’s Choice Awards and we had a blast together, like, we’re still very cordial and friendly when we hangout. We just aren’t at the same place we were at before.”

Entertainment Tonight also inquired if Kristen thought she would be invited to Stassi and Beau Clark’s upcoming wedding in Italy. Kristen is unsure of that answer right now but joked that she wouldn’t crash the big event. On a recent episode of Straight Up With Stassi, Stassi revealed she planned on inviting people to her wedding who she saw in her future. The author admitted she wasn’t going to invite people just because she had a past with them, but was more focused on people she believes she will have a future with.

Kristen also alluded to going through major changes in her life, comparing herself to a butterfly. The 36-year-old is currently working on a book that will focus on female empowerment. She also confirmed she is still single after her split with Brian Carter, which is expected to play out in Season 8. The two are reportedly still very close and consider one another “best friends” but they definitely are not involved in any sort of romantic relationship.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo for Season 8 on January 7 at 9 p.m. ET.