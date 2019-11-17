Demi Burnett Flaunts Figure In A Pink Dress With Ruffles On Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett shared a new Instagram update with her fans today, as she rocked a flirty pink dress. The top featured a sweetheart neckline, along with ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves. It hugged her figure closely, and featured a couple of rows of ruffles along her waist. The low neckline meant that the blond was able to show off her cleavage. The dress was floor-length with more ruffles along the hem.

The first photo of the set showed Demi propping herself up with her arms in front of her, as she looked up to her right. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part with soft curls, and brushed it in front of her left shoulder. She pursed her lips slightly. And the second photo showed Demi striking a slightly different pose. This time, her arms were further apart and she glanced to her left. The reality TV star smiled with her lips closed. Both photos were taken in front of a blank wall, and the images were high-contrast.

Fans left tons of messages in the comments section, with many responding to the captions.

“I’m sure that’s what everyone is looking at, the hair,” noted a follower, who seemingly was distracted by the low-cut of the dress.

“And you look absolutely stunning in that dress too Demi!!” exclaimed a fan.

“‘ My hair looks really good here ‘ YOUR HAIR LOOKS GOOD ALLL THE TIME,” gushed an admirer.

“Ps how did we start growing our hair out in the same summer and yours is 100x longer than mine?! i need your secrets!!!!!!” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

Demi wore the ensemble to a screening of Knives Out, which is coming to theaters on November 29. The movie is a murder mystery, and features actors Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. The storyline is based on the Agatha Christie novel with the same name. It’s about the suspicious death of a famous crime writer in their mid-80’s, and the detective that needs to investigate in order to find out the truth.

In addition, the stunner showed off her figure in a swimsuit a couple of weeks ago. This time, Demi was seen posing with her back facing the camera, as she rocked a thong bikini. It was turquoise, and she wore her hair down. Her locks were so long that they almost reached her derriere, which was left exposed. She posed in a tropical paradise, as she stood on the beach. Behind her were huts and palm trees. She gave a coy look with her lips slightly parted.