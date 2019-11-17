Olivia Culpo Dazzles In Red-Hot Bikini Top At The Beach

Olivia Culpo offered fans an enticing glimpse at her incredible bikini body in her latest Instagram post. Reporting from the idyllic Caribbean island of St. Barths — where she is currently enjoying a fantastic time in the company of friends, as previously reported by The Inquisitr — the stunning swimsuit model and actress showed off her spectacular figure in a chic bikini top, and sent pulses racing among her ever-expanding fanbase.

Photographed at the beach, the Sports Illustrated babe rocked an elegant embroidered bikini in a gorgeous deep-red color that beautifully complemented her glowing tan. The eye-catching beach item boasted a low-cut neckline, offering a generous view of her deep cleavage. The sizzling piece also featured thick straps that framed her ample decolletage area in an alluring display, shining the spotlight on her perky chest.

Olivia teamed up the fabulous bikini top with a simple classy black skirt, for a sexy-chic look that was both seductive and sophisticated. The Model Squad alum accessorized with a trendy Burberry handbag — a black design that sported a beige plaid front and was ornate with countless stud details tracing its outline on all sides. A lavish gold pendant necklace by Jacquie Aiche adorned her decolletage, calling even further attention to her shapely bust. The Rhode Island-born beauty completed her look with a delicate gold bracelet and a couple of shiny rings.

Olivia’s glam was in perfect tune with her stylish ensemble. The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl donned a bold red lipstick that mirrored the color of her red-hot bikini top. She also wore a discreet dark eyeshadow and sported perfectly contoured eyebrows. Her chestnut-brown tresses were pulled back in a slightly unkempt style that put a sultry spin on her iconic long bob.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner showcased the smoldering look in a collection of four photos that saw her lounging on a white beach sofa as she basked in the golden rays of the sun. Olivia lay on her side, leaning on her elbow as she reclined on the comfortable sofa with a drink within reach. She sprawled her beautiful body on a fuzzy white-and-blue beach towel, all the while shooting a flirtatious look at the camera. The provocative posture emphasized her round hip and sculpted thigh, which was slightly visible from underneath the loose-fitting skirt. At the same time, the 27-year-old hottie exposed her toned midriff, teasing her narrow waistline.

“Can i have that towel afterwards,” one ardent fan commented on the photo, clearly entranced by Olivia’s smoking-hot look.

The gorgeous sun-kissed photo also treated followers to a breathtaking view of the island and the sparkling sea. A massive forest-strewn mountain loomed in the background, with a serene blue sky hanging overhead and a shining sun lighting up the horizon. Plenty of people were seen enjoying the peaceful location, suggesting that the beach was a very popular one. In fact Olivia used a geotag on her post to let fans know that she was hanging out at the famous Shellona beach club in St. Barths.

Her followers appeared to be very impressed with the latest photo share, which garnered close to 91,000 likes. In addition, more than 270 people dropped by the comments section to compliment the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model on the captivating look.

“Not sure which one is the sun,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Absolutely beautiful… enjoy the beach and have a wonderful weekend,” wrote another, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“You seriously win at life,” penned a third fan, followed by a string of flattering emoji.