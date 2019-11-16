Elizabeth Warren Is On Taylor Swift’s Side In The Midst Of The Scooter Braun Dispute

Elizabeth Warren is one of the latest public figures to voice their opinion on the Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift feud.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is taking Taylor Swift’s side in the midst of a public and divisive dispute with music manager Scooter Braun and the CEO of Big Machine Records, Scott Borschetta, according to The New York Post.

For the past several months, Swift has publicly been in a feud with Braun and Borschetta, whom she claims took away her rights to some of her older music. Most recently, she called out the pair, claiming they kept her from performing her music at the American Music Awards.

Warren defended Swift, claiming that she has a plan to fight against people in the industry with high levels of power like Braun and Borschetta.

“Unfortunately, @TaylorSwift13 is one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm,” They’re gobbling up more and more of our economy, costing jobs and crushing entire industries. It’s time to rein in private equity firms — and I’ve got a plan for that.”

In a lengthy Twitter statement on November 14, Swift explained that she had planned to perform a medley of some of her popular older hits while at the American Music Awards. However, Braun and Borschetta banned her from doing so, saying that she no longer has the right to perform her songs on television. In addition, the music that Swift’s career was built off of will not be allowed to be used in a new Netflix documentary about the singer.

Swift called out the two music giants, saying that neither of them had anything to do with the making of the music nor Swift’s extensive fan base. She concluded the message by asking her fans to help her take a stand against Braun and Borschetta.

Before long, a plethora of fans and celebrities took a stand for Swift. The hashtag “IStandWithTaylor” began trending online, with many influential figures stating their disapproval, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is. Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music,” supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote online.

“Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?” Lily Allen said.

Braun has worked with many big name stars, from Kanye West to Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Usher and Justin Timberlake. While many have slammed Braun, Bieber appears to be standing by him throughout this controversy. Grande has remained quiet on this issue thus far.