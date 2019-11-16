Chanel West Coast Rocks A Sparkling Pink Top & Cut-Off Denim Shorts On Instagram

Chanel West Coast gave her Ridiculousness fans a behind-the-scenes look at a recent taping of the show via Instagram stories, as she rocked a sparkling pink top. She shared a series of photos and videos, all which showed her exuding flirty vibes. The pink top she wore was cropped with an off-the-shoulder cut. It had a short sleeve on the right side and sparkled in the light. The top hugged Chanel’s curves tightly, as she paired it with cut-off denim shorts.

The TV star slicked her hair back into a high ponytail, which she secured with an eye-catching and bedazzled clip that read, “Gucci.” It matched her ensemble because the base was bright pink, as she kept the color theme rolling with her makeup. Chanel opted for glossy light pink lipstick, powdery pink eyeshadow, and black eyeliner on her lower lids.

The rapper also wore circular earrings, which featured tiny, white pearl-like beading throughout. She also accessorized with a couple of necklaces, one of which had a cross charm.

In her stories, Chanel shared a selfie, along with a video that showed her dancing and having a good time. The video showed the stunner in front of a black wall, as it zoomed out to show her look from head-to-toe. The shorts that she wore were light denim with a frayed hem. She cinched it with a glittering belt. The cut of her shirt meant that her toned midriff was on full display, and she completed her look with a pair of heels.

The bombshell also shared a couple of sneak peek moments of her sitting in the red chair on-set, with a final story showing her laughing.

Although Chanel has a music career, she’s also known for her iconic laugh that’s made her a beloved fixture on Ridiculousness. She previously opened up about her time on the show with Hollywood Life, where she revealed a little secret.

“I turn my head [away from the videos] all the time, but I don’t think they ever show that. I think that they don’t want to show how disturbing some of the videos are! But, if you come to see the show live you’ll see that there’s constant clips where I’m just like [looking] completely the other way,” she explained.

“I’m kind of used to it now, but it’s the disgusting clips that kind of hurt your stomach. Those are the ones that I can’t watch. It’s really usually the ones that [show] somebody throwing up or something like that,” she added.

In addition, she recently showed off another outfit from the set of the show via her Instagram stories. This time, she was seen in a plaid ensemble.