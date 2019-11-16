‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Announced By Andy Cohen

A new Real Housewives franchise has been announced at BravoCon by Andy Cohen. On Saturday afternoon, the Bravo head honcho confirmed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be coming to the network in the near future. Andy and several Bravo accounts teased that a new city was going to be announced soon, and it didn’t take long before the news was revealed to a lucky group attending an Ask Andy panel this afternoon, according to People.

“We’ve always tried to choose a city that has completely unique personalities and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then. Pick somewhere you weren’t expecting,” Andy remarked.

“We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah!”

It looks like the franchise has already found its group of women who will occupy the cast.

“You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” Andy later said.

“It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

Andy Cohen answers questions at BravoCon. Ralph Bavaro / Bravo

Bravo also revealed an official statement regarding the upcoming series, teasing a “hidden social circle” in the mountains of Utah which are influenced by Mormon culture. The statement also said this will be about much more than religion and will focus on a group of successful women living in lavish mansions. Bravo also mentioned the Sundance Film Festival which traditionally runs between January and February each year. This could be a tease of when filming is to start, with the festival only being a few months away. That would put the premiere of Season 1 approximately eight to 10 months out.

Prior to Salt Lake City, the most recent Housewives franchises are The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas which were announced at the same time back in November 2015. RHOP recently concluded its fourth season, and RHOD is currently nearing the end of its own Season 4. It was definitely time for a new city to break into the Real Housewives world to give fans something fresh. Canceled franchises include The Real Housewives of D.C. and The Real Housewives of Miami.

There are currently no casting rumors regarding the women of RHOSL. The announcement of the cast is likely not far off as it’s hard to keep a secret when cameras start rolling.

There have been tons of crazy reveals and interviews at BravoCon this weekend in addition to the RHOSL announcement, and Sunday night is expected to have the biggest episode of Watch What Happens Live to date.