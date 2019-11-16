Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Shares A Stunning New Selfie

Lola Consuelos posted a rare photo on her Instagram page.

Lola Consuelos rarely shares photos on her Instagram page, so her followers were thrilled when the stunning celebrity daughter uploaded a new selfie on the social media platform.

Lola, 18, is currently attending college at NYU, so she almost never pops up on the Instagram feeds of her famous parents, talk show host Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos, these days. However, the brunette beauty will share the occasional photo on her own Instagram page. She did exactly this on Saturday. In her latest social media snapshot, Lola is posing outside. She’s wearing a thick white cardigan sweater with a V-neck. Only the top button of the garment is visible.

Lola has a delicate rosary necklace around her neck. The Y-shaped jewelry features tiny black-and-silver beads, as well as two small silver cross charms. She’s also wearing a pair of earrings that have large diamond-like gems dangling from them.

Lola wore her long brunette tresses partially pulled back away from her face, and a few flyaway strands can be seen blowing in the wind. For her beauty look, the celebrity daughter kept her makeup soft and natural. She didn’t cover up her flawless natural skin, which is evidenced by the visible smattering of freckles on her nose and cheeks. Her long lashes are curled, and she appears to be sporting dark mascara and winged eyeliner. Lola’s eyebrows look thick and natural, and her lips are a matte dark pink with a perfect cupid’s bow.

Lola Consuelos is posing in front of an old stone building. It’s not possible to tell what it is based on her photo alone, but her caption possibly provides a clue. All she wrote was the word “Amen,” so the structure might be a church.

Lola’s followers couldn’t stop gushing about how stunning she looks, and her post earned almost 10,000 likes over the span of an hour.

“You are so incredibly gorgeous. Hope you’re enjoying college life,” remarked one admirer.

“Such a pretty young lady,” another wrote.

Others commented on how gorgeous her green eyes are and how much they love her freckles. A few of her followers also opined that she looks like her famous parents.

“You are your mothers daughter,” read one remark.

“Beautiful mix of your parents. You are so blessed,” another commenter wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lola Consuelos’ growing legion of social media fans were recently delighted when some of the college student’s friends shared photos of her Halloween costume on social media. Before she uploaded her Saturday selfie, the last date Lola shared a photo on her own Instagram page was on October 19.