Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Bumps Boyfriend With Booty & Wishes Him Happy Birthday

Coined as Megan Fox’s doppelganger, Claudia Alende took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a fun video of herself putting her dancing skills and her love for her boyfriend, Michel Grasiani, on display.

The video featured Claudia rocking a pair of black and white camouflage pants with a black sleeveless crop top adorned with lots of glitters.

Her long black tresses flowed down her tiny, curvaceous frame loose and untamed. She sported thick muted pink lips and her usual thick layer of black eyeliner.

She twisted her hips to the song while swaying her hands with her hips. Then, she raised her arms and cocked them while timing it with the sound of the gun in the song. Finally, she positioned herself to bump her booty back into her boyfriend.

The entire time Michel was standing behind Claudia holding half of a watermelon as he uses a spoon to scoop out pieces of the juicy fruit.

While Michel isn’t dancing nearly as much as his girlfriend, he does appear to get into the grove near the end as he starts to use the watermelon and spoon as props to dance. He, however, is clearly enjoying the watermelon as he continues to eat the entire time.

According to the watermark in the corner of the video, the clip was originally created and posted on Alende’s TikTok account.

In just three hours since Claudia uploaded the fun video clip to her profile, her 9.7 million followers showered it with over 120,000 views and 141 comments.

“WOW got a shoutout for my birthday,” her boyfriend jokingly penned in the comments.

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers seized the video as an opportunity to wish Michel a happy birthday as well. A few of her followers complimented the pair on their great looks and their beautiful relationship with each other. Claudia also had a few jealous followers hoping they would get a birthday shout out too.

While Alende’s boyfriend doesn’t make appearances in her Instagram posts all too often, the Brazilian bombshell has been in a relationship with him for a very long time. As The Inquisitr reported back in June, the lovebirds have been an item for more than a decade. Unlike his social media influencer significant other, Michel does share frequent snaps featuring his celebrity doppelganger girlfriend.

Michel’s most recent snap featuring himself and Claudia is from two weeks ago when the duo celebrated Halloween together. As those who follow her on social media know, she stunned as Alice from Alice in Wonderland in a gorgeous light blue dress and pigtails.