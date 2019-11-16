Bella Thorne Steams Up Instagram In Black String Bikini For Bizarre Period Post

Bella Thorne looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tiny black string bikini in a brand new triple Instagram post, which she shared to her account on Saturday evening.

In the photos, Bella wore the barely-there bikini, which boasted white string elements and showed off her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

The actress wore her long, auburn hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and all around her shoulders in the photos. She revealed multiple tattoos and accessorized with thick, layered chains around her neck, rings on her fingers, and a chunky watch on her wrist.

In the caption of the post, Bella tells her followers that she looks “excited” in the snaps because she woke up with her period, but offered no other context.

Bella appeared to be standing on a yacht in the pictures, and wore a natural makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a fresh face. She appeared to add some pink blush to the application in order to bring out her cheekbones, and had a dark pink tint to her full lips.

The actress’ nearly 30 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 490,000 times while leaving over 1,800 comments in the first hour after the photos went live on the network.

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” one of Bella’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You are one awesome person and honestly very cool too don’t ever change. I love your confidence and style you always look good,” another fan gushed over the actress.

“Your body is heavenly,” a third comment read.

“This beauty could turn even Monday into a Saturday,” a fourth person stated, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella showcased her curves just a few days prior to her black string bikini photos. The actress shared some pictures of herself wearing an all-white ensemble, which put her tiny waist and curvy hips on full display as she snapped a selfie in the reflection of a mirror.

Bella’s followers showed up for the post as well, which has over 1 million likes and more than 3,700 comments to date.

While Bella Thorne has often been deemed controversial with some of her career moves, fashion choices, and comments, her loyal fans certainly stick by her and are ready to show her some love whenever she posts a new snap.