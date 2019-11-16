Draya Michele Shows Off Her Curves In A Glittery Privacy Please Dress For The Revolve Awards

Draya Michele recently showed off her award show look on Friday, November 15.

The Basketball Wives alum posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page. In the photo, Draya is shown sitting on a white couch as she stares intensely at the camera. Her long, glittery dress from Privacy Please is on full display as Draya’s legs are showing in the photo. The gown is strapped around her neck, revealing her cleavage in the photo. Draya’s dress also fits tightly on her, revealing the actress’ curves.

Draya decided to add silver, open-toed shoes to the look. In the photo, the sandals have a strap on them and reveal her feet in the photo. Draya’s hair is styled in a messy bun, with two strands flowing on both sides of her face. Her makeup is also in full glam, as her team added foundation, smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner matte lipstick and blush. According to Draya’s caption, the photo was taken at the Mondrian Los Angeles hotel. Draya gushed about the sightings the hotel has, and how she looks forward to coming back there in the summer.

At the time of writing, the photo of Draya received more than 50,000 likes. The photo also received more than 300 comments under Draya’s post.

“Love those long pretty toes,” one follower shared, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“I promise you CAN’T do anything wrong..” another fan shared.

In another photo, Draya gave her 7.6 million followers a better view of her dress. The actress posted a photo of herself presenting the Artist of the Year award at the ceremony. Her fans can see how the dress accentuates her body as she is captured smiling to the award show’s audience. Her clear, triangular earrings are also visible in the post.

At the time of writing, the photo of Draya received more than 11,000 likes. The post also received more than 100 comments from Draya’s fans.

“Beautiful dress Draya, one follower shared.

“So pretty at the highest level ur the truth priceless,” another follower chimed in.

In her post, Draya revealed that she was both a presenter and a nominee for the Revolve Awards. The former reality star was nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year. The influencer and friend of Kylie Jenner began her clothing line, Mint Swim, in 2011. More recently, Draya teamed up with Revolve for a clothing collaboration, which she titled, Superdown.

The honor of Entrepreneur of the Year ultimately went to Shay Mitchell, according to Revolve’s Instagram Stories. Each category was decided on through the votes of fans.