Here’s When Missing Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ And Other Content Will Land On Disney Plus

Disney Plus debuted at over 10 million subscribers earlier this week, and some of those subscribers might be wondering where all the content they were promised was at. It had been reported that all Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar movies would be on the streaming platform but a huge chunk of those catalogs are currently missing. There’s a reason films like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther are currently MIA from the streaming service, but they are coming soon according to CinemaBlend.

Venture over to Netflix and you’ll find that some MCU and Star Wars movies still reside on the platform. This is all due to contracts, and something that couldn’t be undone before the launch of Disney Plus. Once these contracts expire, the movies will switch over to the newer platform where they will likely reside forever. It’s Disney’s own movies that have the largest group of films missing from the platform, but they will all arrive in due time, with the furthest having a May 2021 release date.

Below is a list of when MCU, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney original movies will hit Disney Plus.

MCU:

Thor: Ragnarok – Thursday, December 5, 2019

Black Panther – March 4, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War – June 25, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 29, 2020

Star Wars:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – December 26, 2019

Solo: A Star Wars Story – July 9, 2020

Pixar:

Coco – November 29, 2019

Incredibles 2 – July 30, 2020

Disney:

Bedtime Stories – March 5, 2020

A Wrinkle in Time – March 25, 2020

The Pirate Fairy – June 15, 2020

Tarzan – June 23, 2020

Tarzan II – June 23, 2020

Christopher Robin – September 5, 2020

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – November 28 – 2020

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – December 2, 2020

Ralph Breaks the Internet – December 11, 2020

Mary Poppins Returns – January 9, 2021

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast – May 17, 2021

Most of the movies listed above can be searched for and found on Disney Plus, but only the option of watching the trailer is given. There is a note at the top of all these films which reads “Due to existing agreements this title will be available on [date].”

Some of the release dates don’t make a whole lot of sense to fans, but there is a lot brewing behind the scenes they just aren’t privy to. Avengers: Endgame was available to stream the day of the Disney Plus launch, but it’s predecessor Avengers: Infinity War is still seven months out from landing alongside the other MCU films. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will also come out just after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, meaning fans have to catch up on Netflix for the time being.