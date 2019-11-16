Sommer Ray Rocks Tiny Thong Bikini With Net Skirt For Triple Photo Update

Sommer Ray put all of her curves on display in a racy new triple Instagram update on Saturday afternoon.

The gorgeous model rocked a black-and-white spotted thong bikini as she showcased her backside for the camera. Sommer stunned in the photo, as she revealed her curvy booty, tiny waist, long, lean legs, toned arms, and a hint of her ample bust in the snaps.

The model added a see-through netted skirt, which was wrapped low around her posterior while she also accessorized the beach look with a gold bracelet on her wrist and multiple rings on her fingers.

Sommer’s long, blond hair was worn in a deep part and styled in wild curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder. She added thick eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a light pink tint to her full lips as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen, as Sommer teased more clips from the photo shoot in her Instagram stories in the caption.

The model’s over 23.1 million followers showed up big time to share their support for Sommer’s latest booty pics. Her fans liked the photos over 395,000 times and left more than 2,600 comments all within the first 40 minutes after they were posted to the network.

“There are many fishes [sic] in the sea but i would die to swim in your net,” one of Sommer’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the picture.

“Really cool plants in these pictures! What kind are they? I’m looking to buy some,” another fan posted.

“Omg that 2nd picture thoooo,” a third social media user wrote, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

Loading...

“You are stunning inside and out,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer shared a new workout video just three days before her thong bikini snap, revealing to her fans just how she gets that coveted booty that she showed off in the aforementioned bikini.

Sommer appears at the gym in the clip as she donned some tight leggings and a sports bra. The model’s fans seemingly approved of the video, as it has been watched over 1 million times and has over 2,000 comments to date.

Sommer Ray is one of the hottest women on Instagram, and her followers seem to grow by the day as fans look to see more of her bikini shots and other racy posts.