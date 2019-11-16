Beyonce Dazzles In A Curve-Hugging, Sequined Dress For Jay-Z’s Gala

Beyonce recently shared her look for Jay-Z’s annual charity gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The “Brown Skin Girl” songstress looked ravishing in a gold, sequined David Koma dress that showed off all of her famous curves. Beyonce shared photos from the gala on her Instagram page on Saturday, November 16. In the first photo from her Instagram slideshow, Beyonce is photographed leaning against a wall as sunlight flashes through the photo. Her dress reveals her cleavage as she stares intensely at the camera. The sequins are glistening on the singer’s dress, as she shows off her blond, curly hair.

In the next two slides, Beyonce’s 134 million Instagram followers are able to get a close-up view of her accessories for the night. The multi-hyphenated star posted her clutch, which was a rhinestoned, $1 billion bill. Beyonce also showed 0ff her nails for the evening and showed that she opted to go with black gel nail polish. She also showed off her dazzling diamond ring in the photo.

Beyonce made sure not to stop there with her accessories. The “Love on Top” singer also wore gold and silver drop earrings as she posed to one side. The singer also has multiple ear piercings and had an earring in each one. The singer’s profile also showed her gorgeous makeup. In the photo, she is wearing brown, matte eyeshadow, brown lipstick, foundation, faux eyelashes and a gold highlighter on her cheekbones.

Beyonce also ensured that her fans had a full view of the dress. As the singer playfully posed in three separate photos, her fans are able to see how the dress fits seamlessly on her body. In one post, she is standing with her back to the camera while she gives a sly smile. The singer’s bountiful backside is on full display in the photo.

At the time of writing, the sexy photos of Beyonce received more than 1 million likes. The photos also received more than 18,000 comments from Beyonce’s fans.

“QUEEN FOREVER AND ALWAYS,” one follower wrote.

“You look beautiful girl!” another fan exclaimed.

“Oh yes ma’am,” another fan chimed in, followed by a flame emoji.

According to Hollywood Life, Beyonce made a rare appearance out in support of her husband’s charity. The star-studded event was held at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Beyonce was joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and stepfather, Richard Lawson, at the event. The singer’s last red carpet event was for press for The Lion King back in July, in which she voiced the character of Nala.