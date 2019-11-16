President Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Physical Checkup Early: ‘Taking Advantage Of A Free Weekend’

The president failed to 'religiously' follow advice doctors gave him earlier this year at his last checkup.

President Donald Trump got a head start on his annual checkup, according to a Bloomberg report. It has been just nine months since the president’s previous physical.

On Saturday, President Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for the tests he undergoes each year. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who does not provide regular press briefings, sent out the information about Trump’s doctor’s visit via an emailed a statement.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” read Grisham’s statement.

It is not clear what tests President Trump will have today during his doctor’s visit at Walter Reed. Also, since it is so soon after his previous physical, there is no word on when the official report about the president’s health will be released to the public.

In February of this year, Trump, 73, who stands 6-foot, 3-inches, received a clean bill of health. Because at 243 pounds, President Trump has a body mass index of 30.4, which is considered clinically obese, doctors counseled him to focus on losing weight during 2019. However, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley revealed that the president did not follow the counsel he received after his last physical.

“The President received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously,” said Godley.

In addition to obesity, in February, the medication that Trump takes to control his high cholesterol was increased by Sean P. Conley. Conley served as the physician to the president at the time of his last checkup.

Earlier this year, CNN declared that the president is “probably” healthier than its readers. While he did have a few areas for improvement, like his weight, for the most part, Trump is physically healthy for his age despite his aversion to exercise, which the president believes that exercising drains his energy.

Evan Osnos spoke about Trump’s theory of exercise, according to another CNN report.

“Other than golf, he considers exercise misguided, arguing that a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy,” said Osnos.

Because of his views, the president, who is an avid golfer, does not follow any specific exercise routine as many past presidents did while they lived in the White House. If doctors give the president the same advice they gave him earlier this year to lose weight during today’s visit, it is not clear what steps, if any, that Trump will take to accomplish that goal. Trump’s health, exercise, and eating habits have been the subject of several headlines during his time in the White House.

Trump’s trip to Walter Reed comes one day after he attacked Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter as she testified during the impeachment inquiry hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a report from The Inquisitr.