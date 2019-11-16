‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Low-Cut Pink Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro attended the Revolve Awards recently, and she treated her Instagram followers to a double Instagram update documenting her outfit for the event.

In the first snap in the update, Kara posed in front of a gorgeous flower feature in front of a white wall with ‘Revolve’ written in gold letters. Kara rocked a stunning dress in a soft pink shade that had a bit of a sheen to it. The dress was form-fitting and clung to the bombshell’s curves. It also featured a scandalously low-cut neckline that flaunted some major cleavage. Kara’s bronzed skin looked incredible with the pink hue of the dress. While the dress wasn’t quite a mini length, there was a slit up the front that offered a tantalizing extra peek at her legs.

Kara’s hair was down in a sleek blowout, and she had a huge smile on her face as she posed for the camera. She made sure to tag everyone responsible for helping her create the look in the post, from the label the dress came from to her hairdresser. Her beauty look was fairly simple, with a soft pink lip and neutral shades on her eyes. It seems that she was content to let her dress be the main attraction of her look rather than her makeup.

Kara also treated her fans to a peek at what the dress looked like in action by sharing a short video. In the video, she stood on the red carpet and turned her body to either side as she offered the cameras a variety of poses. The video offered a better look at the dress from behind, and showed the way it clung to all her curves.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the look, and the post received over 6,600 likes within just 28 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section of the post to share how obsessed with the dress they were.

“A whole look/vibe/moment,” one fan said.

Another follower called Kara a “glamorous queen.”

“Elegance personified,” another fan said.

One follower particularly liked the way the dress flaunted particular assets, and said “Amazing Kara. Amazing Neckline.”

Kara certainly isn’t afraid to flaunt her assets, whether she’s on the red carpet or on the beach. The bombshell recently shared a snap of herself in a minuscule hot pink bikini while she was frolicking on the beach. The swimsuit could barely contain her curves and she looked like a total goddess in it.