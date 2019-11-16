Emily Ratajkowski Puts On A Racy Display In ‘Pepper’ Business Suit

Inamorata Woman entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski is sharing more photos from her latest promotional photoshoot, and her newest pic is just as racy and enticing as the rest of them. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram on Friday to showcase a sizzling look from the newly released Inamorata suit collection — and flashed her braless cleavage in yet another one of her brand’s sexy-chic blazer and miniskirt ensembles.

For this particular snap, which Emily posted on her label’s Instagram page, the Sports Illustrated hottie modeled the classy Inamorata suit in an eye-catching shade of red, which she described as “pepper” in the photo caption. Just like in the previously shared photos, the 28-year-old stunner wore absolutely nothing underneath the trendy oversized blazer, which she left unbuttoned to expose her perky chest. The daring look offered fans a copious view of her shapely bust, as the buxom babe showed plenty of sideboob in the revealing attire.

Proving to be her brand’s best ambassador, the savvy business woman wore the blazer sufficiently open to show a great deal of supple, toned skin. However, she cleverly censored her curves and kept the photo from becoming too NSFW by covering her busty assets with the jacket’s elegant notched lapels.

Emily put more than her buxom curves on display in the skin-baring attire. The Vogue model teased her spectacularly fit midriff in the open blazer. At the same time, she flaunted her thighs in the scandalously short miniskirt. The gorgeous brunette topped off her look with a shiny set of gold jewelry, which included massive statement earrings and a dazzling ring on her finger.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily showed off the red-pepper business suit in another braless photo shared to Instagram the day before. Unlike that particular snap, which was shot outdoors, the new pic saw Emily posing in a colorful interior — one complete with a vintage chartreuse chair and a plush red carpet that mirrored the color of her outfit.

Photographed with her back against a large, sun-lit window — which overlooked a lavish garden that gleamed in the sunlight in vibrant shades of green, offering a splendid contrast to the pale-red suit — Emily gave a coy look at the camera. Her pillowy lips were slightly parted, adding to the provocative air of her look.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model sported an elegant glam that beautifully accentuated her gorgeous features. She plumped up her lips with a ruby lipstick, which complemented her red attire, and highlighted her deep brown eyes with dark eyeliner and perfectly applied mascara. Her long tresses were swept to the side, adding a sultry touch to the already steamy shot. Her nails appeared to be featuring a French manicure that gave the sexy look a sophisticated vibe.

The cozy interior included a floor length mirror that disclosed more details about the charming location. A large bed, one covered with white sheets, was visible in the mirror reflection, revealing that the room was actually a bedroom. The mirror also unveiled that Emily was not alone in the room, as a white fluffy dog could be seen sleeping on the floor by the bedside.

The mirror also offered a profile view of Emily’s outfit and showed that the model had paired the elegant two-piece with white sneakers for comfort. The shoes sported dark-red soles that matched the color of her suit.

Fans appeared to be loving the red-hot look, judging by the gushing messages that quickly amassed in the comments section.

“Fantabulous! fantastic and fabulous,” wrote one person, inserting a heart emoji and a kiss-mark emoji into their post.

According to the photo caption, the pepper suit was a massive hit for the Inamorata Woman brand, which reported incredible sales.

“Ahh I can’t wait to receive mine!!!” commented one enthused Inamorata customer, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Will you be restocking?!?” asked one follower who missed their chance of getting their hands on the pepper suit in the desired size.

“We need a restock queen,” remarked another.