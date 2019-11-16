How La La Anthony Reportedly Feels About Estranged Husband Carmelo’s NBA Return

La La Anthony reportedly has her own thoughts regarding her soon-to-be-ex-husband Carmelo Anthony’s return to the NBA with the Portland Trailblazers.

The Power actress is reportedly thrilled for the NBA star after it was recently announced that he would be returning to the NBA for the 2019-2020 season. Although the couple’s marital status has changed, a source revealed to Hollywood Life that La La has nothing but positive vibes for Carmelo and his career. The television personality is reportedly only focused on Carmelo doing what makes him happy, and knows that him playing in the NBA is what’s best for him.

“Regardless of what their relationship is with each other, she is very happy for Carmelo and is very happy that he gets another chance to do what he loves,” the source shared with the outlet.

While Carmelo’s happiness is reportedly important to La La, she is also excited about what this means for their 12-year-old son, Kiyan. The couple’s only child wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, by playing in the NBA himself when he is older. The source shared that, through Carmelo’s return to the NBA, La La feels that Kiyan will have the opportunity to continue pushing towards his own athletic goals.

“[Carmelo’s return] also shows their son Kiyan that anything is possible and if you continue to work hard you can not only achieve your dreams but you can reobtain them,” the source shared. ” “That is the biggest takeaway La LA sees from all of this.”

In addition to being happy for Carmelo, the source shared that La La plans to be in full support of her husband this season. The actress reportedly doesn’t have any doubts that he will thrive in his new league in Portland, and knows that he will be happy doing what he loves again.

Carmelo’s trade comes after a tumultuous year for the 10-time pro. The basketball star hadn’t played a game since his brief run with the Houston Rockets ended last season. Before being picked up by the Trailblazers, Carmelo’s future in the NBA was unknown.

Although La La is reportedly supportive of Carmelo’s career, the pair are also working towards their new dynamic after deciding to split back in July. The couple announced that they were separating after nine years of marriage. They had been dating since 2004, and had briefly separated back in 2017. While they managed to reconcile in 2018, a rep for the couple confirmed they were currently living separately.