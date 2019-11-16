‘Survivor: Winners At War’ Spoilers: Major Twist Coming In Season 40

Season 40 of Survivor will be titled Winners at War, and while the return of 20 all-stars is a big enough twist for some viewers, there’s a handful more coming. Alongside Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, 18 former winners of the series will be coming back to try and become the ultimate Survivor. The returning players will be given an advantage, however, in the form of a money twist. According to Inside Survivor, there will be some sort of currency given to the players which they will be able to spend throughout their tenure on the season.

The spoiler site is alleging that at the beginning of the season, each of the 20 players will be given money which can be exchanged for things like food, comfort items, rewards, and unknown advantages. This will play out throughout the entire season, and how these players can acquire more money while playing is not known at this time. The only additional information on this currency is that when one player is voted out, they decide which remaining player the rest of their money will go to. Whether they can split up their money among multiple players remains to be seen, but they can share their money with other people while they are still in the game as well.

Inside Survivor says the money twist is much like the Legacy Advantage which debuted in Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X, and later seen in Game Changers and Ghost Island.

The money twist will also factor into a second big twist of the game, the Edge of Extinction. The Season 38 twist wasn’t well-received by fans but it’s back for Winners at War. Eliminated players from the game can choose to go home or go to the Edge for a chance to re-enter the game. Those living on the Edge can send advantages to players in the game, but these advantages must be paid for. If the survivor decides to pay for the advantage, the player who offered it from the Edge will receive the money, which they can then use on their own island for luxuries.

Another big money twist in Season 40 is the grand prize. It looks like the winner of Winners at War will take home $2 million. Whether the runners-up or jury members will receive more money is not known at this time. It was revealed by former player Johnny Fairplay that the first eliminated player from a season receives somewhere around $2,500 with jury members allegedly banking $40,000 according to another spoiler from Inside Survivor.

Survivor: Winners at War premieres February 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.