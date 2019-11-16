UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Gets Soaking Wet In Skimpy Tiger-Print Bikini

Arianny Celeste wowed her fans with another stunning bikini shot this week. The UFC ring girl looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiger-print two-piece in her latest Instagram update, which was posted on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Arianny went full bombshell in her wild bikini, which boasted a high cut on the hip, and thin spaghetti straps on top. The Octagon girl left little to the imagination as she showcased her toned arms, ample bust, curvy hips, and rock-hard abs in the suit.

Arianny was soaking wet in the photo as beads of water can be seen rolling down her bikini-clad body. The model had her long, brown locks worn in straight strands and pushed them behind her head with her hands as she looked away from the camera.

The UFC fan favorite accessorized the look with some large gold hoop earrings, a bracelet around her wrist, and a necklace with her name on it.

She opted for a full glam makeup look in the shot, rocking defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added to the application with a shimmering blush on her cheeks and a nude lip color.

Of course, Arianny’s over 3.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, leaving more than 200 comments and clicking the like button on the post over 16,000 times in the span of just two hours after it went live on the platform.

“You are Mother Nature herself. Amazing beauty my darling,” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers gushed in the comments section of the photo.

“What a wonderful woman,” another adoring fan wrote.

“KWEEN OF NATURE! Hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Weekend my beautiful and gorgeous babe,” a third comment read.

“This Saturday just got better. Stunning as always,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just two days before posting photos from her tiger bikini photo shoot, Arianny got the pulses of her fans racing yet again in a pair of tight little black leather pants and a green crop top with sheer sleeves. To date, that photo has earned the model more than 22,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Arianny Celeste has become known for her sultry Instagram photos and her stunning good looks both in and out of The Octagon. Her followers love seeing what looks she’ll come up with next, and couldn’t be more excited when she posts a new update.