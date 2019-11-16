Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Toned Physique In Crop Top And Matching Leggings

Fitness model Jen Selter shared a sizzling hot selfie with her 12.7 million Instagram followers today in which she flaunted her toned physique — and her impressive shoe collection.

In her latest Instagram update, Selter posed in front of a large full-body mirror in a matching workout set that showed off her insane body. She rocked a sports bra that had a maroon and blue print on it, with a deep navy blue band at the bottom. She paired the top with form-fitting high-waisted leggings that showed off her curves to perfection. Since her outfit was so colorful and incorporated such a bold print, she opted to rock a pair of plain black running shoes to finish off the look. Selter took the picture herself as a simple selfie, with her brunette locks cascading down in sleek waves.

Selter posed in front of a wall that had endless floating white shelves filled with shoes in every shade under the sun. On the bottom, just below the shelves, were a collection of black boots in a variety of styles. On the shelves themselves, though, was Selter’s collection of running shoes. She has shoes in every shade from mint green to baby pink to neon yellow, all displayed on the simple shelving. Based on how many looks she’s rocked on her Instagram page, Selter has plenty of workout gear, and it seems she could likely find matching shoes for just about any outfit based on the selection she has available. She posed a question to her followers in the caption of the post, although some followers may have been too distracted by her chiselled abs to focus on her question.

Her followers absolutely loved the selfie, and the post racked up over 23,800 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comments section to answer her question, although some simply complimented her on her beauty or sculpted physique instead.

“You look absolutely stunning!!” one fan said.

“Omg sneakers goals,” another fan said, admiring the wall of colorful shoes behind Selter.

“I’ll take the two bottom shelves cool thanks bye,” one fan said.

Another follower simply stated “you are so beautiful.”

The brunette bombshell has favored matching crop top and legging sets lately. Just a few days ago, she rocked a neon look while getting her sweat on at the beach in an ad for a personal blender. Selter ran through a few moves in the video, and her chiselled abs were on full display.