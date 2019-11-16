‘Survivor: Winners At War’ Cast Leaked For Season 40

An all-winners season is coming!

Season 39 of Survivor might currently be playing out on television, but a lot of the hype surrounding the series comes at the announcement of Season 40 from CBS. The network recently revealed the show will be returning for its record-breaking 40th season in February 2020, but spoiler websites are expanding on the theme and the cast. According to Inside Survivor, Season 40 will be titled Winners at War and will feature nothing but winners of the show since its debut in 2000. This is the first time the show has featured winners only, but there has been an all-star season in the past and situations where players have returned.

According to the spoiler site, 20 survivors will return for the mega-season, and two of them should come as no surprise. Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are currently appearing on Island of the Idols as mentors to the competitors, but they will be vying for the prize money come February. The duo’s appearance on Season 39 has been somewhat of a letdown for fans, but now some are speculating this was all just a big tease and tie-in for Winners at War.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Adam Klein, winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen-X

Amber Mariano, winner of Survivor: All-Stars

Ben Driebergen, winner of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Danni Boatwright, winner of Survivor: Guatemala

Denise Stapley, winner of Survivor: Philippines

Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa

Jeremy Collins, winner of Survivor: Cambodia

Kim Spradlin, winner of Survivor: One World

Michele Fitzgerald, winner of Survivor: Kaoh Rong

Natalie Anderson, winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur

Nick Wilson, winner of David vs. Goliath

Parvati Shallow, winner of Survivor: Micronesia

Rob Mariano, winner of Survivor: Redemption Island

Sandra Diaz-Twine, winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Sarah Lacina, winner of Survivor: Game Changers

Sophie Clarke, winner of Survivor: South Pacific

Tony Vlachos, winner of Survivor: Cagayan

Tyson Apostol, winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water

Wendell Holland, winner of Survivor: Ghost Island

Yul Kwon, winner of Survivor: Cook Islands

Survivor producers had a farm of 38 winners to choose from (Sandra was the winner of two seasons), and 18 have been left out of the pack. Traditionally, a normal season of Survivor hovers around 20 cast members, with several containing 18 competitors in the past. Fans have been hoping for an all-winners season for quite some time now, but production had to wait for a big enough pool to draw from and Season 40 was the perfect fit. Several Survivor competitors have passed over the years, none of whom have been winners.

Insider Survivor is also alleging that the winner of Season 40 will take home $2 million. A twist from the past is also expected to return, with eliminated competitors being given the option to go home or to go to Extinction Island to get a chance at re-entering the game. As to be expected, Jeff Probst will be back as host.

Survivor: Winners at War premieres February 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.