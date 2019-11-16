Larsa Pippen Flaunts Fit Physique In Black Bra & Tight White Leggings

Larsa Pippen took to her popular social media page earlier today to share another stunning new shot that showed off her killer body. As those who follow Pippen on Instagram know, Larsa regularly shares photos from various partnerships that she has with different online retailers as well as plenty of other fashion-forward shots and all of them earn her a ton of attention from her loyal fans.

In the smoking hot shot that was shared with fans, Larsa snapped a selfie in the mirror in what appeared to be her bedroom. The stunner held her cellphone in one hand and rested the other hand in front of her stomach, looking straight into the mirror and pursing her lips for the camera. The mother of four wore her long, dark locks slicked back and at her back while also rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included blush and pink lipgloss.

The bombshell accessorized the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a big gold necklace while putting her fit physique on full display. On top, the beauty rocked a tight black bra that showed off her taut tummy and on the bottom, she sizzled in a pair of tight white leggings. Larsa completed the look with a pair of black sneakers and wore a black sweatshirt with yellow writing wrapped around her waist.

The post just went live on Pippen’s account a short time ago but it’s already garnering her plenty of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 3,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. Many of Pippen’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that they love her outfit while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few other social media users had no words and opted to comment using their choice of emoji, most notably the heart, flame, and heart-eye.

“Cute beautiful wonderful amZing nice great body,” one fan wrote on the photo.

“Saturday made, thankkkk youu,” a second social media user chimed in, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“Those white BBBs on you, obsessed,” another Instagram user raved with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Larsa sizzled in another sexy outfit, this time one that was a little more dressy. In the photo, Pippen could be seen rocking a short white dress with a pair of over-the-knee boots that once again showcased her toned and tanned stems. That shot amassed over 17,000 likes and upwards of 160 comments for the reality star.