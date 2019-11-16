Wendy Williams Says She Knows DJ Eric B ‘Intimately’

Wendy Williams once had a special kind of relationship with DJ Eric B who was recently arrested.

Wendy Williams is pretty open ab0ut her dating history. Thus it wasn’t out of the ordinary that on Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show she gave fans another glimpse into her romantic past. Williams revealed that she once had an intimate relationship with DJ Eric B., who works with rapper Rakim, according to Page Six.

During the ‘Hot Topics’ segment of her show, Williams revealed that she was never really friends with with Rakim, however she did know Eric B. While she didn’t provide specific details regarding the dynamic of this relationship, she implied that it was a challenging time for her and that Eric B did something terrible to her. She told fans that if they want to find out exactly what went down, they’ll have to watch her Lifetime movie that is expected to come out in 2020.

“A couple of very severe things happened to me while I was involved with Eric B., life lessons and you’ll see it because the movie’s a teachable moment. While it’s gonna be very dramatic, it’s a teachable moment,” she said.

Williams went on to reference Eric’s recent arrest that comes after a 17-year-old warrant. The 54-year-old DJ spent his most recent birthday in jail because he failed to show up in court after he allegedly attempted an assault many years ago. He is currently out on bail. Williams didn’t hold back when addressing the DJ, hinting at how her film will expose him.

“Good morning Eric. Ra, your boy celebrated his 56th birthday in jail. Don’t say ‘Awe.’ Not when I explain to you what he did to me. But you have to wait for the movie. I have a movie coming out. I need the ratings. Still kinda cute there.”

Back in the 1990s, Williams had a radio show during which she spilled some further details about her love life. On the show, she revealed that Eric was frequently unfaithful to her.

Eric wasn’t the only one of Williams former lovers that was unfaithful to her. She filed for divorce in April from Kevin Hunter, her husband of over two decades, because of his infidelity. While she later admitted she’d known about his cheating problems, when he welcomed a baby girl with his mistress, it was the final straw for her. She also quickly fired him as the executive producer on her show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she’s been dating around again and claims to have a new boyfriend.