Dallas Straight Pride Event Brings Exactly Two People, Both From Out Of Town

Not even the person who organized it showed up.

A Straight Pride event in Dallas brought only two people, both of whom were from out of town, Dallas Voice reports. The woman who organized the event didn’t show up.

Teresa Stephens Richenberger from Liberty City, Texas, organized the event, under the auspices of the group Protecting Our Next Generation. According to a Facebook post from the group, which describes itself as “strong conservative Christians who are standing up for our Biblical values,” the event was to include discussion a variety of topics, such as sex trafficking, legalized prostitution, abortion, and Drag Queen story hours at public libraries, about which the group said, “stop pushing this on our children.”

Why Rickenberger failed to turn up at her own event remains unclear.

The two people who did show up were not from Dallas, or indeed anywhere in Texas, but rather from Boston. This past summer, Boston was in the headlines, as a group calling themselves “Super Happy Fun America” organized a Straight Pride Parade in Boston. As USA Today reported at the time, the parade took place on August 31, drawing “hundreds” of participants and an even larger number of counter protesters.

Whether or not the two Bostonians who attended the Dallas event are affiliated with Supper Happy Fun America and/or the Boston Straight Pride Parade is unclear. Also unclear is whether or not the two attendees discussed amongst each other sex trafficking and the other issues the Facebook post promised would be discussed.

One of the attendees, who was not identified, said that he had been kicked out of his home and fired from his job because he was straight.

Across the street from the Straight Pride event, a group of about 20 counter-protesters also showed up. As is often the case at these things, there was a shouting match, as one of the Boston men yelled, “I’m part of the oppressed majority!” and “We know there are only two genders.” And as people from the two sides began to get physically close to one another, police separated them before any violence broke out.

For a few weeks last summer, Straight Pride parades in Boston and elsewhere dominated the headlines, as groups in various cities latched on to the idea. In Modesto, California, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, a local couple organized the parade against intense opposition from townsfolk. However, the city council decided to issue a permit anyway, stating that they couldn’t deny a permit “based on values.”