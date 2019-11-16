Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Form-Fitting Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.4 million Instagram followers with another sizzling snap that showcased her curvy figure.

In the picture, Anna leaned against a counter in an all-white kitchen. The kitchen had stark white cupboards and drawers, along with a marble backsplash to finish off the luxurious space. The drawer handles appeared to be strips of deep brown leather, with three drawers on either side of Anna in the shot.

The Sweden-born stunner rocked a white mini dress that left little to the imagination. The dress was crafted from a ribbed material that clung to every inch of her curves, featuring a slight ruffle detail along the neckline and hem. A row of buttons went down the front of the dress, adding an interesting visual detail to an otherwise fairly simple look. The dress had long sleeves that covered up Anna’s arms, but the short hem meant that her toned legs were on full display.

The fit of the dress flaunted her hourglass physique. Although no cleavage was visible in the relatively closed neckline, the Instagram model’s ample assets were still visible and tantalized her fans. While Anna usually leaves her blond locks down in gentle curls, she opted to wear her hair in two tight braids for the snap, with a few strands of hair framing her face.

Anna looked off into the distance in the snap. In the caption of the post, she revealed that the post was a paid partnership with online retailer Fashion Nova.

Anna’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy look, with the post racking up more than 21,200 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. Many of her followers couldn’t seem to find the words to express how they felt about the look, opting to leave a string of emoji in the comments section instead.

Several other fans still managed to leave praise for the blond bombshell, though.

“You are so so unbelievably gorgeous Anna. Love the outfit,” one fan wrote.

“Stunning looking lady, beautiful dress and hairstyle, great shot,” another fan added.

“[Y]ou are beautiful and flawless,” one follower commented.

“You look spectacular,” a fourth fan wrote, along with a series of heart-eye emoji.

This wasn’t Anna’s first paid partnership post with Fashion Nova. Just a few days ago, the blond bombshell shared a snap of herself rocking bubblegum pink lingerie while blowing a bubble in a smoking hot shot. Her cleavage was on full display in the post, and she was blowing a bubble in the seductive set-up.