Tammy Hembrow Is A Smokeshow In Lacy Black Skirt & Matching Top

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent social media share showcased her killer curves once again. The Aussie-born beauty is one of the most popular influencers on the planet and everything that she shares on Instagram earns her a ton of attention from her army of 10 million-plus fans. In a sizzling hot new photo, Hembrow tagged herself in Los Angeles, California where she looked dressed to impress.

In the stunning new photo, Hembrow struck a pose in profile, standing against a plain white wall and looking straight into the camera while wearing a slight smile on her face. The blond bombshell wore her long locks down and curled as they hit just at her upper back. The social media sensation also rocked a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lipgloss.

Tammy’s amazing figure was on full display while clad in a lacy black tank top that was tight at the top, flaring out at the bottom. She paired the look with a tight, matching black skirt that hugged her hips and accentuated her toned and tanned booty. She accessorized the look with a pair of small silver earrings. In the caption of the shot, Tammy told her fans that she was at the Revolve Awards, adding a few star emoji to the end of her post.

The image has not even been live on Tammy’s account for 24 hours but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her loyal follower, racking up over 230,000 likes and well over 700 comments. Many of Tammy’s followers took to the photo to rave over her killer figure while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more Instagram users had no words for the jaw-dropping shot, commenting with their choice of emoji instead.

“So beautiful, you’re my favorite,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have to be the most yummy mummy in the world,” another social media user chimed in.

“Thanks baby love you are so very beautiful,” a third Instagram user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hembrow showed off her amazing figure once again, this time in a more laid back look. In the stunning shot, Hembrow rocked a pair of tight fitting white leggings along with a matching zip up top that hugged all of her curves. That shot racked up over 173,000 likes and well over 700 comments for the mother of two.