Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Curves In Red Wrap Top And Reassures Fans That Ty Burrell Is Okay In Her Set Photo

Ariel Winter shared a photo that was snapped on the set of 'Modern Family.'

Ariel Winter and her Modern Family costar Ty Burrell are both sporting red in one of the actress’ recent Instagram photos. However, Ariel is wearing a red shirt, while Ty has fake blood on his face.

Ariel Winter’s Modern Family character, Alex Dunphy, has never shared the same sense of style as the actress who portrays her; the smartest member of the Dunphy clan usually keeps her body covered up in casual, loose-fitting tops, while Ariel has been known to flaunt her curves in tight clothing and shirts with plunging necklines that show off copious amounts of cleavage.

However, the photo that Ariel uploaded to Instagram on Saturday could be evidence that Alex is going to give her wardrobe a slightly sexy makeover before Modern Family comes to an end. In the snapshot, Ariel Winter is posing on the set of the show, and she has on the glasses with black frames that she wears when she’s in character as Alex. The 21-year-old actress is also rocking a red top that’s more form-fitting than the shirts that Alex usually wears. It’s a ribbed wrap sweater that ties in the front, and it features a plunging V-neck. However, because Ariel is wearing a bra that provides quite a bit of separation, only the slightest bit of cleavage is visible.

Ariel Winter is also wearing a pair of tight blue jeans. The dark denim pants have a high waist that highlights her trim tummy. For her beauty look, the actress is sporting bright red lipstick that’s almost the same vibrant shade as her top. She’s posing with her Modern Family costars Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, and Ty Burrell.

Ty, who plays Ariel’s father on the show, has what appears to be bits of bloody tissue stuffed in his nostrils. There are also small red splotches visible on the sides of his nose.

In the caption of her post, Ariel Winter reassured fans that the blood on Ty Burrell’s face was fake, so the foursome in her photo was likely filming a scene for Modern Family. Ty’s character, Phil Dunphy, has suffered nosebleeds on the show before.

The responses to Ariel’s post were varied, and many of them had nothing to do with Phil’s bloody face. Quite a few of her followers commented on her petite figure.

“My GOD you are tiny,” wrote one fan.

“They make you look so small lol,” another observed.

Some of Ariel’s followers also remarked on the resemblance between Nolan Gould and a certain massively popular musician.

“Who thought that was Shawn Mendes?” asked one fan.

“Why is Shawn Mendes on the show?” another wrote.

It won’t be long until television viewers have to say goodbye to their favorite Modern Family for good; the ABC series is the midst of its final season. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show’s last Thanksgiving episode will air next Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.