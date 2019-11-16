‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Zack Tinker Brings Fenmore Baldwin To Genoa City

New The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that Zach Tinker is bringing Fenmore Baldwin back to Genoa City just in time for the holidays.

The show tweeted out a picture of Fen actor Zach Tinker alongside Tracey Bregman and Christian LeBlanc, who portray his on-screen alter ego parents, Lauren and Michael, respectively. In the caption, Y&R mentioned that things on set are starting to look like Christmas, and Fen isn’t the only family member returning for the holidays. The Inquisitr previously reported that Alyvia Alyn Lind brings Faith Newman back home from boarding school soon.

Fen was in Genoa City last year during the holidays. Long-time viewers might even remember that he ended up kissing Lola (Sasha Calle) on New Year’s Eve after she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) had a fight over the designer bag Kyle bought Lola for Christmas. However, Fen got his heart crushed when he showed up one time soon after with a flower and saw Lola and Kyle kissing. Ultimately, Devon (Bryton James) ended up sending Fen on tour for his music, and he hasn’t been in town since then.

However, Fen came up in storylines this fall when Lauren and Michael learned that Fen struggled with a drug problem. Adam (Mark Grossman) used pictures of Fen doing illegal drugs to blackmail Michael into helping him during Adam and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) custody battle for Christian (Alex Wilson).

It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas! Fen and @ZachTinker are home for the holidays! #YR pic.twitter.com/O5zuLUHagQ — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 15, 2019

During that time, Lauren left Genoa City to find Fen and make sure he got the help he needed to overcome his drug problems. It is unclear if Fen’s return for the holidays will lead to him sticking around for a while, or if Devon still has more tour dates arranged for Fenmore after his break to celebrate Christmas with his family. With Mariah (Camryn Grimes) running Power Communication, she may have some plans for promoting Fen’s career like she’s been doing for her girlfriend, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). With Devon distracted by Katherine Chancellor’s new will, and the drama surrounding that, the music scene in Genoa City has slowed down some, but with Fen’s return, things could pick up again if he stays.

Tinker received the Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor for his work on the show last year. Back in May, according to a TV Source report, Tinker reassured fans that he’s still on Y&R as Fen even though he’s been off-screen for months.

“I don’t know how much I can say about it. However, I am still on the show! I think that’s all I can say technically. Fen is still on the show. Nobody needs to worry about him being gone! He’s not gone forever, and that’s kind of all I can say.”

Fans of Tinker might be interested to know that he and his Y&R c0-star Cait Fairbanks are dating in real life, and they often appear on each other’s social media.