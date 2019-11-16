Lamar Odom Is Reportedly Mending His Relationship With Son After His Surprise Engagement To Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is reportedly mending his relationship with his son, Lamar Odom, Jr., after learning that his son was upset about his surprise engagement to fitness trainer Sabrina Parr.

On Monday, November 11, the Darkness to Light author shared that he and Parr were officially engaged. According to Hollywood Life, Lamar’s children — Lamar Jr. and Destiny — learned of the news on social media with the rest of Lamar Sr.’s fans.

Lamar Jr. expressed on Instagram that he didn’t receive “a text or call” from his father that shared he was marrying his new girlfriend. An anonymous source revealed to the outlet that, once Lamar Sr. found out how upset his son was about the situation, he reached out to him to repair their relationship.

“The last thing Lamar would ever want to do is hurt his son. As soon as he was made aware that his son was upset he fixed it,” the source stated. “They spoke right away and they had a heart to heart.”

In addition to apologizing, Lamar Sr. also reportedly attempted to bring his son and his fiancee together. Lamar Jr. previously shared online that he didn’t feel like Parr was the right woman for his father.

The source shared that Lamar Jr. and Parr hadn’t interacted much prior to her and Lamar Sr.’s engagement, which is something the former NBA star wanted to change. Lamar Sr. reportedly also invited his daughter Destiny to join them for a get-together, attempting to show his children that they are still his main priority.

“From here on out Lamar plans to make it a priority for his kids to get to know Sabrina the way he does,” the source shared. “He wants them to see how great she is. He’s invited them both to come to spend some quality time with him and Sabrina, he wants them all on the same team.”

It appears that Lamar Jr. is also willing to build a relationship with Parr.

After going online and sharing his frustration about not being informed about the engagement, the teenager publicly apologized to his father by making a statement on his Instagram page. He used an older photo of him, Lamar Sr. and Destiny. In the photo update, Lamar Jr. opened up about why he was mad at his father. He explained that he was shocked to learn about such an important event on social media, then proceeded to apologize to his father.

Lamar Sr. and Parr became engaged four months after going public with their relationship. This will be Lamar Sr.’s second marriage. He was previously married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009-2016.