Lamar Odom Is Reportedly Mending His Relationship With Son After His Surprise Engagement To Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is reportedly fixing things with his son, Lamar Odom, Jr., after learning that his son was upset about his surprise engagement to fitness trainer, Sabrina Parr.

The Darkness to Light author shared on Monday, November 11, that he and Parr were officially engaged. According to Hollywood Life, Lamar’s children, Lamar Jr. and Destiny, learned of the news on social media with the rest of Lamar Sr.’s fans. Lamar Jr. expressed on Instagram that he didn’t receive “a text or call” from his father that shared that he was marrying his new girlfriend. A source revealed to the outlet that, once Lamar Sr. found out how upset his son was, he reached out to him to repair their relationship.

“The last thing Lamar would ever want to do is hurt his son. As soon as he was made aware that his son was upset he fixed it,” the source shared. “They spoke right away and they had a heart to heart.”

In addition to apologizing himself, Lamar Sr. also reportedly attempted to bring his son and his fiancee together. Lamar Jr. previously shared online that he didn’t feel that Parr was the right woman for his father. The source shared that Lamar Jr. and Parr hadn’t interacted much prior to her and Lamar Sr.’s engagement, which is something the former NBA star wanted to change. He reportedly also invited Destiny to join them, in a way to share with his children that, even though he is with Parr, they are his main priority.

“From here on out Lamar plans to make it a priority for his kids to get to know Sabrina the way he does,” the source shared. “He wants them to see how great she is. He’s invited them both to come to spend some quality time with him and Sabrina, he wants them all on the same team.”

Lamar Jr. is also seemingly willing to build a relationship with Parr. After sharing his anger towards his father for not informing him that he was getting engaged, the teenager apologized to his father on his own Instagram page. He used an older photo of him, Lamar Sr. and Destiny and shared with his followers why he was mad at his father. He shared that he was shocked to learn of an intimate moment in with the public, and apologized to his father for his actions.

Lamar Sr. and Parr became engaged four months after going public with their relationship. This will be Lamar Sr.’s second marriage, as he was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009-2016.