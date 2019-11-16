Restaurant Dining Rooms May Be Going The Way Of The Model T, Thanks To Food-Delivery Apps Like GrubHub

So-called "ghost kitchens" are popping up in cities across the country and the world.

Restaurants across the country, and indeed, across the world, are getting rid of dining rooms as delivery apps and the gig economy have upended the business model that had worked for centuries, Yahoo Finance reports.

Until recently, having a restaurant dinner meant going to the restaurant and eating there, or driving there to get it and then going home; and if you’re driving there anyway, why not just eat there? Sure, there have always been restaurants that deliver, particularly in larger cities, but for the most part diners have had to contend with getting their food for themselves.

Now, a slew of delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, and GrubHub, among others, are effectively “upending” the traditional restaurant business model. For a modest surcharge of a few bucks, diners can have restaurant food at their door without ever having to leave home, whether they’re getting Chinese, pizza, fast food like Chick-Fil-A, fast-casual food like Applebee’s, or even food prepared by a Michelin-starred chef.

And with fewer diners to occupy the seats, some restaurants are closing the dining rooms all together and are simply running their businesses out of a kitchen, without even as much as a cash register.

The industry calls them “ghost kitchens,” and that’s an apt descriptor. In a nondescript building in Chicago with no signage and nothing to indicate what’s behind the doors, you may find a handful of employees knocking out Chick-Fil-A food just for the food-delivery app side of the business; you couldn’t buy a chicken sandwich if you wanted one. At that same kitchen you could find other employees knocking out food for other restaurants, all for the food-delivery business.

So far, the model appears to only be working for chain businesses with a recognized presence among would-be diners. Culinary school-educated chefs have tried, and failed, to get delivery-only places off the ground in places like San Francisco and New York, only to be stymied by lack of demand.

However, that, too, may be changing. Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens recently got $400 million in investment money from Saudi Arabia. According to the CloudKitchen website, the startup intends to make kitchens available to rent, lowering costs for potential tenants, be they chain restaurants or Michelin-starred chefs.

So does that mean that the day will come when nobody wants to eat in a restaurant dining room and there won’t be any more? Chopt Chief Marketing Officer Julie Atkinson is bullish on customer convenience winning the day.

“We are sensing a really huge customer need for speed, for convenience. We’re hopeful that this concept really raises the bar on customer convenience,” she said.